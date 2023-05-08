INTHEAIR BIKE Launches 2 High-quality Fat Tire Electric Bike for All Terrain

NEW YORK, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTHERAIE BIKE, an electric bike company focused on the production and sales of bicycles, today announced the launch of its latest product, two new fat tire electric bike, INTHEAIR ROCKET and INTHEAIR ROCKET ST.

INTHEAIR ROCKET

As one of the electric bike manufacturers with many years of experience, INTHEAIR BIKE has launched ROCKET, a fat tire electric bike suitable for all terrains. ROCKET is equipped with a powerful 750w rear motor, and the maximum speed can reach 28MPH. In addition, INTHEAIR ROCKET is also equipped with a powerful 696Wh capacity battery, which can ride up to 55 miles on a single charge. This battery is designed to be easily removed from the bike frame, allowing for convenient charging and storage.

INTHEAIR ROCKET ST

We has also released the INTHEAIR ROCKET ST - another step through electric bike In fact, ROCKET ST is the same configuration as ROCKET, but the frame design is different. Each bike frame is drawn creatively by INTHEAIR's team of designers and its step through design makes it easy to use for riders of all levels. Both INTHEAIR models share the same list of great features. Must mention their 26" * 4.0" puncture resistant tires which are bigger than normal tires to ensure more comfortable and stable on muddy uneven roads.

Both Electric Bike also come with several additional features, including a generously-sized cushioned saddle for added comfort, an LCD display for easy monitoring of various metrics, a sturdy rear rack with a high weight capacity, a front suspension fork to absorb shocks and bumps, and a twist throttle located on the right handlebar, among other things.

INTHEAIR Bike is a forward-thinking electric Bike maker . we are committed to providing consumers with high-quality, reliable, environmentally friendly, and affordable electric bike, helping people to travel more conveniently and comfortably while reducing carbon emissions and improving the ecological environment. We pursue excellence in design and workmanship, maintain reasonable prices through factory direct sales, and provide a variety of accessories and peripheral products for electric bike enthusiasts, enabling them to enjoy a more perfect riding experience.

