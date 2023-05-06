China's self-developed AR glasses X-Craft won the gold medal at the Geneva International Invention Exhibition

HANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 48th Geneva International Invention Exhibition was held at the Palexpo Exhibition Center in Geneva, Switzerland, with over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries displaying more than 1,000 innovative projects. During the exhibition, 165 inventions from Chinese teams attracted attention, and among them, a pair of AR smart glasses from Rokid, a Hangzhou-based technology company, stood out from the competition and won a gold medal. This product is the world's first integrated 5G industrial AR smart glasses called X-Craft.

X-Craft is the world's first explosion-proof AR smart head-mounted device equipped with a 5G module. As an industrial-grade product, X-Craft is designed with features such as intrinsically safe zone explosion protection, IP66 dustproof, and waterproof, making it suitable for use in hazardous environments where safety helmets and explosion protection are required. In terms of optical technology, X-Craft uses dual diffractive waveguides and DLP light engines with a light transmission rate of over 80%, a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, and a viewing angle of up to 40°. This design not only effectively reduces the likelihood of rainbow effects but also ensures clear imaging in low-light indoor and high-light outdoor industrial environments.

Based on Rokid's global first 5G+AR+AI metaverse full-stack ecological system, X-Craft integrates AI, AR, RTC, SLAM, and zero-code configuration capabilities. Through capability modules' combination, it creates an upper-level business management platform, including an RTC communication platform, zero-code deployment platform, and AI application platform. It provides a solution that combines software and hardware to enable industrial enterprises to manage their respective work modules' management businesses. In actual work scenarios, X-Craft has various capabilities, such as voice recognition, environmental noise reduction, and semantic recognition. Its voice interaction can achieve a response in 1 second in a 90dB industrial noise environment and achieve a recognition rate of 98%. Combined with gesture interaction capabilities, it truly frees frontline employees' hands and effectively improves work efficiency.

Public information shows that Rokid's technical products have been widely applied in key fields such as power grids, oil and gas, smart manufacturing, and healthcare. Its customers are distributed in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, providing services for well-known domestic and foreign companies such as China National Petroleum, China National Offshore Oil, State Grid, Southern Grid, Huaneng, China General Nuclear, Wanhua Chemical, Sany, Amazon, General Motors, Siemens, Honeywell, Volkswagen, BASF, and Saudi Aramco. Rokid continues to strengthen modern industrial clusters and become a key force in supporting China's technology going global.

Rokid's co-founder, Xiang Wenjie, said: "As a global company, we hope to showcase the strength of China's AR technology to more overseas enterprises through this exhibition. We also look forward to sharing our solutions and practical experiences in China's industrial digitization with partners from all walks of life worldwide, and working together to create an intelligent era and share intelligent achievements."

