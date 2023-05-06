AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS®) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present 29 abstracts during the 2023 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting, May 6-9, 2023, being held in Chicago and virtually.

"Our abstracts showcase our comprehensive, well-researched gastroenterology portfolio," said Celine Goldberger, M.D., vice president, and head of U.S. medical affairs, AbbVie. "This collective evidence underscores data across a range of digestive and inflammatory bowel diseases and reinforces our commitment to improving patient care."

The oral and poster presentations from AbbVie feature research across the company's gastroenterology portfolio, including data on Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and functional constipation. Notable data presentations will include:

Two oral presentations and several posters evaluating investigational upadacitinib in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, including data on fistulas and fissures and among patients who previously failed biologic or conventional treatment.

Several posters of risankizumab in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, including results from three Phase 3 studies (ADVANCE, MOTIVATE, and FORTIFY) assessing risankizumab as induction therapy for patients who did not previously achieve a clinical response to therapy, as well as long-term efficacy and safety data.

An oral presentation and posters assessing investigational linaclotide in pediatric patients (ages 6 to 17 years) with functional constipation, including efficacy and safety data from a Phase 3 trial and an interim analysis of long-term safety from an open-label trial.

Select AbbVie abstracts at 2023 DDW are outlined below. The full list of 2023 DDW Annual Meeting e-Posters is available here.

Abstract Title Presentation Details All times CDT Crohn's Disease Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib for the Treatment of Fistulas and

Fissures in Patients with Crohn's Disease Oral Presentation #947 AGA IBD: Real World Data and Clinical Trials to Guide Care (Research Forum) May 9, 2023 8:30 – 8:45 AM Upadacitinib Improves Endoscopic Outcomes in Patients with Moderate

to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Irrespective of Previous Failure to

Respond to Biologics or Conventional Therapies Oral Presentation #1031 AGA Controlled Clinical Trials in IBD (Research Forum) May 9, 2023 11:00 – 11:15 AM Delayed Clinical Responders in Patients with Crohn's Disease Receiving

Upadacitinib Therapy Poster #Tu1705 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans (Poster Session) May 9, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Upadacitinib Pharmacokinetic and Exposure-Response Relationships in

Subjects with Crohn's Disease - Analyses of Phase 3 Studies Poster #Tu1733 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans (Poster Session) May 9, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Additional Risankizumab Treatment Is Effective in Patients with

Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Did Not Achieve

CDAI Clinical Response with the Initial 12 Week Induction Treatment:

Results From the ADVANCE, MOTIVATE, and FORTIFY Studies Poster #Tu1710 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans (Poster Session) May 9, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab Treatment in Patients

with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease: 104-Week Results

from the FORTIFY Study Poster #Tu1730 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans (Poster Session) May 9, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Safety Profile of Risankizumab in Crohn's Disease Patients by Age:

Post-hoc Analysis of the Phase 3 ADVANCE, MOTIVATE, and FORTIFY

Studies Poster #Tu1717 IBD: Controlled Clinical Trials in Humans (Poster Session) May 9, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Functional Constipation Efficacy and Safety of Linaclotide in Treating Functional Constipation in

Pediatric Patients aged 6-17 years: a Phase 3 Pivotal Randomized

Placebo-Controlled Trial Oral Presentation: #145 AGA Pediatric Functional and Motility Disorders (Research Forum) May 6, 2023 10:15 – 10:30 AM Time to Response of Linaclotide in Treating Functional Constipation in

Pediatric Patients aged 6-17 years: Data from a Phase 3 Randomized

Placebo-Controlled Trial Poster #Mo2008 AGA Pediatric Functional and Motility Disorders (Poster Session) May 8, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Efficacy of Linaclotide in Treating Symptoms of Incomplete Evacuation

and Straining in Pediatric Patients with Functional Constipation Poster #Mo2007 AGA Pediatric Functional and Motility Disorders (Poster Session) May 8, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Long-term Safety of Linaclotide in Treating Functional Constipation in

Pediatric Patients aged 6-17 years: Interim Analysis of an Open Label,

Phase 3, Extension Trial Poster #Mo2016 AGA Pediatric Functional and Motility Disorders (Poster Session) May 8, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Safety of Linaclotide in Pediatric Patients with Functional Constipation: A

Pooled Analysis of Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Controlled Trials Poster #Mo2015 AGA Pediatric Functional and Motility Disorders (Poster Session) May 8, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Development, Generalizability of a Clinical Screening Tool for Exocrine

Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in Patients with Definite Chronic Pancreatitis Poster #Mo1419 AGA Exocrine Pancreatic Diseases and Diabetes (Poster Session) May 8, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Disease State Patients with Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Cycle Through

Multiple Medications Prior To Starting Advanced Therapy: A

Retrospective Study Poster #Sa1814 May 6, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM Food Security in Hispanics with IBD: A Barrier to Dietary Management Poster #EP141 AGA Diet and IBD (ePoster section) May 6, 2023 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM Incidence Rates of Gastrointestinal Perforation Among Patients with

Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Real-world Evidence from a Large US

Nationwide Claims Database Poster #Su1769 IBD: Diagnostics in IBD (Poster Section) May 7, 2023 12:30 – 1:30 PM

SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

LINZESS® (linaclotide) is part of a collaboration between AbbVie and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to share development and commercialization of LINZESS in the United States.

The use of upadacitinib in Crohn's disease is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its safety and efficacy are under evaluation as part of ongoing registrational studies.

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 6-9, 2023. The meeting showcases more than 3,100 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

