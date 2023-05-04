DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso is pleased to announce that it will open a new store at Montecito Crossing in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20. This opening marks the 4th Daiso location in Nevada.

Discover Daiso! (PRNewswire)

Daiso's retail stores provide customers the opportunity to shop a wide range of quality products at a great price.

As a value driven company, Daiso's retail stores provide customers the opportunity to shop a wide range of quality products at a great price. "Our mission is to create joy through a fun shopping experience with unique products at an extraordinary value. Daiso's expansion into new markets aligns with our vision to create an opportunity for everybody to Discover Daiso!" says Lance Twitty, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Daiso USA.

The Daiso store at Montecito Crossing encompasses 5,541 square feet, and features items that include products from stationery, kitchen, cosmetics, home goods and more. This will be Daiso's 97th store in North America. Across the globe, the retailer has more than 5,500 stores and 3,300 stores in Japan alone. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "Expanding in Washington state is just the next step in our growth strategy. We currently operate 96 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024. Nevada based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores in the region. That certainly influenced our timing of expanding within Nevada early in our growth strategy".

Daiso will celebrate its soft opening at Montecito Crossing on Wednesday, May 17, beginning at 10 a.m. The official grand opening of the Montecito Crossing store is on Saturday, May 20. The first 100 customers that make a minimum purchase of $30 on May 20th and 21st will receive a free goodie bag.

The Montecito Crossing Daiso store is anchored by neighboring tenant Kohl's and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Daiso was founded in 1977 in Japan and entered the US market in 2005. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

