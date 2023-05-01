Shook Recognized For Patent Prosecution Prowess

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook earned the Patent Prosecution (Midwest) Firm of the Year from Managing IP at an awards ceremony in New York City, April 27, 2023. The program, attended by in-house counsel and prominent public officials, recognized remarkable IP achievements and developments from firms in the previous year. Shook serves clients across the world.

"It's an honor to be included among this group of respected firms," said Mike Gross, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Practice at Shook. "It's rewarding to be advising high-tech leaders develop forward-looking products that impact our economy and ultimately consumers."

The team is located throughout the United States and counsels our domestic and international clients across more than 80 countries. The geographic reach of the Shook IP team provides clients the flexibility deserving of sophisticated protection strategies.

"We thank our clients for the opportunity to serve them in helping them protect their modern and sophisticated products that are brought to market," said Shook IP Partner Elena McFarland, who attended the New York City event. "It's deeply gratifying to be recognized for the work we do day in and day out and appreciate the recognition by Managing IP."

In 2022, Shook was named among the Top 50 Firms for Best Performance in High-Tech Patent Prosecution, according to research performed by Patexia. The ranking is based on detailed studies, including U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filings in patent prosecution by applicants. Shook rated most active and most successful in positive outcomes for clients in 2021.

Partners Mike Gross, Trent Webb and Cory Fisher lead the firm's IP practice which includes litigation. The team supplements its experience in patent portfolio strategy and management with extensive IP counseling and licensing services. In 2021, Shook expanded its Intellectual Property group with the addition of a prominent technology transactions team in Seattle.

The Managing IP Awards program is the most comprehensive and widely respected IP law firm awards event in the legal industry. The program covers several IP practice areas and more than 50 jurisdictions. The research for the Managing IP Awards program is rigorous. Before compiling the shortlists, researchers evaluate work data supplied by firms and review publicly available information such as court and IP office records. Winners are selected for their work which includes case studies that were of great significance to clients and/or IP law and practice.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

