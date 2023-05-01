Civix and Zwipe Initiate Proof-of-Concept with Safe Skies at Richmond International Airport

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix, in partnership with Zwipe, is performing a new biometric technology Proof-of-Concept (POC) initiative at Richmond International Airport (RIC), a TSA-approved Airport Innovation Forum member in the United States.

"We're pleased to have Safe Skies involved in third-party testing of the ASC Access biometric card solution in a real-world airport environment at the Richmond Airport," said Tim Walsh , President of Civix Airports.

"We want every customer to have an exceptional experience through convenience, innovation, and excellence. A successful innovation pilot at Richmond International Airport will enable us to fulfill a critical element of our mission; but it will also become the impetus for other airports to use this important biometric technology," said RIC CEO and President, Perry Miller. "We are excited to be in partnership with Safe Skies and Civix and we are grateful to them for making this opportunity possible."

Civix leverages Zwipe technology to power biometric smart cards for access control. The Civix ASC Access Cards use built-in fingerprint sensors to check the legitimacy of cardholders at points of entry. The cards are fully compatible with NFC card readers, so airports can use them to implement two-factor authentication without upgrading the existing hardware. The solution is also contactless, a priority for high-traffic facilities, like airports, in light of COVID-19.

National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies) is a non-profit organization that works with airports, government, and related industries to maintain a safe and effective aviation security system. Since 1997, they have been a trusted resource for decision makers seeking impartial information on airport security technology and procedures. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provides funding for their programs and in this case, Safe Skies is performing testing as part of its Airport Security System Integrated Support Testing (ASSIST) program.

Airports today need scalable and robust solutions that are secure, user-friendly, and cost-effective to deploy. Zwipe is part of the next generation of access control solutions that are non-duplicable, therefore improving security and eliminating the risk of stolen or borrowed access cards being used.

About Civix

Built on decades of experience and a deep understanding of airport processes, Civix provides industry-leading solutions for managing airport operations, finance, and security. Our modular technology automates data sharing and seamlessly connects airport activities – improving oversight, revenue, and compliance. Our experts have worked in every facet of airport management, and Civix is a trusted partner to the FAA, state aeronautics departments, and over 100 airports worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gocivix.com.

About Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Richmond International Airport's vision is to move people, business, and commerce to advance the Richmond region. Nine passenger airlines and four dedicated cargo carriers offer domestic service from Richmond International Airport (RIC) with connecting options to points around the globe. According to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Airport activities create nearly 16,000 jobs and contribute about $2.1 billion in economic activity annually to Virginia's Capital Region. To learn more, please visit www.flyrichmond.com.

