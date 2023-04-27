AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal Welcomes the First LNG Cargo In The Country As It Successfully Berths Its Long-term Chartered 137,500 cbm ISH Floating Storage Unit (FSU) in Batangas Bay

AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal Welcomes the First LNG Cargo In The Country As It Successfully Berths Its Long-term Chartered 137,500 cbm ISH Floating Storage Unit (FSU) in Batangas Bay

A historic moment in the energy industry of the Philippines with the arrival of clean and affordable LNG for the first time

ISH FSU berths at AG&P’s Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal (PRNewswire)

ISH FSU berths at AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal

The ADNOC Logistics & Services (L&S) LNG Carrier (LNGC), ISH, begins commissioning as FSU at AG&P's PHLNG, the first LNG terminal in the Philippines and the first modular LNG terminal in the world.

AG&P subsidiary, GAS Entec, converted the ADNOC L&S Japan-built Moss-type ISH to 137,500 cbm FSU in five months. Supply, operations, and maintenance of the FSU will be undertaken by ADNOC L&S as part of its long-term chartered agreement with AG&P.

LNG will be used to initially power San Miguel's 1,200 MW gas-fired power plant, one of the largest in the country, to serve Luzon, the most populous region in the Philippines

AG&P's fully-owned subsidiary, AG&P Industrial, specializing in project delivery, undertook the full spectrum of Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPFCIC) of the PHLNG terminal and will be responsible for its Operations and Maintenance (O&M). GAS Entec executed key onshore and offshore components including full EPC of proprietary standard regasification modules for PHLNG terminal, called the RegasTainers™, suitable for plug-and-play operations.

BATANGAS, Philippines, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company, AG&P International Pte. Ltd. (AG&P) announced the arrival and successful berthing of its long-term chartered 137,500 cbm ISH Floating Storage Unit (FSU) at AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal in Batangas Bay. Leased from ADNOC L&S, the Japan-built Moss-type LNG Carrier ISH, converted to FSU by AG&P subsidiary, GAS Entec, brings to the Philippines the country's maiden LNG cargo, creating history in the nations' energy industry with the arrival of clean and affordable LNG for the first time.

Joseph Sigelman, Chairman and CEO of AG&P commented: "With the docking of the ISH at PHLNG for the next decade or longer, AG&P is proudly set to open the first LNG terminal in the Philippines called PHLNG, one with both floating and, shortly, almost equal onshore tank storage, providing near 100% availability. As the first cargo of fuel originated in Abu Dhabi and with the long-term presence of the ISH, ADNOC L&S is playing a pivotal role alongside AG&P and San Miguel, our anchor customer, in bringing clean energy to the Philippines. We are proud to see the relationship between the two great nations of UAE and the Philippines grow in this profound way, with PHLNG as a prime case study."

AG&P's PHLNG is a landmark development that will serve to kick-start Philippines' LNG importation and regasification ability, delivering gas to secure the country's current and future energy demand. It will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, lower pollution and trigger overall economic and social progress and improve the quality of life for many thousands of Filipinos.

ISH FSU berths at AG&P’s Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal (PRNewswire)

Other Image Option: ISH FSU berths at AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal

About AG&P Group

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) is a global leader in developing and running LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions. AG&P provides the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new and growing markets. We act as an owner and service provider covering the development, financing, engineering, procurement, project management and construction of onshore and offshore gas infrastructure, linking suppliers to downstream customers. www.agpglobal.com

About AG&P Industrial

AG&P Industrial is a fully-owned subsidiary of AGP Group with specialization in project delivery in the energy sector, AG&P Industrial is a leading diversified full-asset lifecycle fabrication, EPFCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation and Commissioning), infrastructure development and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) company with a legacy of executing award-winning marquee projects globally for LNG terminals, refineries, petrochemical plants, utilities, LNG liquefaction modules and other complex process units. AG&P Industrial operates a world-class manufacturing site in Batangas, Philippines, with deep-water access and 60,000MT of annual module assembly capacity. We build large segments of projects and complex process modules in a controlled environment with the highest standards of safety and quality. www.agpglobal.com

AG&P Logo (PRNewsfoto/AG&P) (PRNewswire)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064141/AGP_Terminal_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064142/AGP_Terminal_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972742/AG_P_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AG&P Global