FLO, Governor Whitmer Announce NEW EV Charger Production at Auburn Hills Facility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, announced the all-new FLO Ultra DC fast charger will be produced at its Auburn Hills facility. With a simple but revolutionary design, the FLO Ultra charger was created for driver convenience and is brilliantly simple to use for EV drivers looking to charge and return to the road.

"As EV demand grows, EV drivers will be looking for fast charging that is safe, accessible and reliable. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the FLO Ultra charger will be produced right here in Michigan to provide the ultimate EV charging experience," said Chris Thorson, FLO Chief Marketing Officer "Thanks to Governor Whitmer's support, today we are one step closer to making the dream of driving an EV a reality for more Michiganders."

Available starting in 2024, the FLO Ultra charging stations can charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes* and are built to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements. During the announcement, Whitmer joined FLO officials for a tour of its facility to highlight the importance of Michigan manufacturing and the continued transition to EVs across the state.

"Electric vehicles are transforming the U.S. auto industry from top to bottom and Michigan is uniquely positioned for this once-in-a-century opportunity," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "By embracing an all-electric future, FLO will help grow our economy, build and invest in our workforce, and ensure Michigan remains at the center of the U.S. auto industry. We congratulate FLO on the start of production at its Auburn Hills facility and can't wait to see its EV chargers—assembled by Michiganders—deployed here and across the country."

FLO's Level 2 CoRe+TM and CoRe+ MAX TM chargers are currently being assembled at the facility as preparations for the production of FLO Ultra chargers are underway. The chargers produced in Auburn Hills will contribute to the 250,000 chargers FLO plans to bring to the U.S. market by 2028. In that time span, FLO expects the facility to create and support 730 jobs.

* Dependent on the vehicle

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

FLO is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

