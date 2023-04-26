Dizal's Rapidly Evolving Oncology Pipeline to Make Waves at 2023 ASCO Meeting

Topline Results from Pivotal Studies of Sunvozertinib and Golidocitinib Selected for Oral Presentations

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizal today announced that multiple clinical data of its two leading assets – sunvozertinib and golidocitinib have been selected for presentations at the 2023 ASCO, June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago. A total of four abstracts will be presented, including two oral presentations and two poster presentations.

Sunvozertinib (DZD9008), which was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by both the US FDA and China NMPA, is a rationally designed, oral, best-in-class tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertions (Exon20ins) mutations. The China NMPA has accepted new drug application (NDA) and granted priority review for sunvozertinib for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Exon20ins mutations after platinum-based chemotherapies. Dizal will present the updated results of WU-KONG6, the pivotal study of sunvozertinib in ≥ second line setting in an oral session at 2023 ASCO. In addition, two other abstracts selected for poster presentations include the preliminary results of sunvozertinib in the treatment-naive EGFR Exon20ins NSCLC and anti-tumor activity of sunvozertinib in NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitizing mutations after failure of EGFR TKI treatment.

Golidocitinib (DZD4205) is an oral, highly selective Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor currently being evaluated in a multinational, pivotal study in relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (r/r PTCL), which was granted Fast Track Designation by the US FDA in 2022. The clinical data from phase I/II study of golidocitinib in patients with r/r PTCL shows good safety and promising anti-tumor efficacy, which have been selected for oral presentations at multiple authoritative scientific conferences for three consecutive years (2023 ASCO, 2022 EHA, 2021 ICML and 2021 CSCO). At 2023 ASCO, Dizal will present the multinational pivotal study results orally for the first time.

*Note: 1. ASCO = American Society of Clinical Oncology; 2. ESMO = European Society for Medical Oncology; 3. EHA = The European Hematology Association; 4. ICML = International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma Lugano; 5. CSCO = Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology

Dizal's Presentations at 2023 ASCO

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation Details Prof. Mengzhao

Wang Sunvozertinib for the

treatment of NSCLC with

EGFR Exon20 insertion

mutations: The first pivotal

study results Abstract #9002 Session Type: Oral Oral Abstract Session Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic Session Date and Time: June 6, 2023, 09:45 AM-12:45

PM CDT Prof. Qingqing

Cai Golidocitinib in treating

refractory or relapsed

peripheral T-cell

lymphoma: Primary

analysis of the

multinational pivotal study

results (JACKPOT8) Abstract #7503 Session Type: Oral Oral Abstract Session Hematologic Malignancies – Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Session Date and Time: June 6, 2023, 09:45 AM-12:45

PM CDT Prof. Yan Xu Efficacy and safety of

sunvozertinib in treatment

naïve NSCLC patients with

EGFR exon20 insertion

mutations Abstract #9073 Poster Session Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic Session Date and Time: June 4, 2023, 08:00 AM-11:00

AM CDT Prof. James

Chih-Hsin Yang Anti-tumor activity of

sunvozertinib in NSCLC

with EGFR sensitizing

mutations after failure of

EGFR TKI treatment Abstract #9103 Poster Session Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic Session Date and Time: June 4, 2023, 08:00 AM-11:00

AM CDT

About sunvozertinib (DZD9008)

Sunvozertinib was designed with the goal to address the limitations of existing NSCLC therapies. It is a rationally designed, irreversible EGFR inhibitor targeting various EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. The first pivotal study WU-KONG6 of sunvozertinib has achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating superior antitumor efficacy in pre-treated NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20ins mutations. The confirmed objective response (cORR) at 300 mg was 59.8% by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR). In patients with pre-treated, stable and asymptomatic brain metastasis, the cORR was 48.4%. (Data cut-off date: July 31, 2022). Preliminary efficacy of sunvozertinib has also been observed in NSCLC with EGFR sensitizing mutations, T790M mutations, other EGFR mutation subtypes (such as G719X, L861Q, etc.), and HER2 exon20ins mutations.

It is well tolerated with a manageable AE profile. Global pivotal studies are ongoing for ≥ 2nd line and 1st line treatment of NSCLC with EGFR Exon20ins mutation. Pre-clinical and clinical Results of sunvozertinib were published in peer-reviewed journal of Cancer Discovery (IF:39.397) in Apr 2022. The China NMPA has accepted NDA and granted priority review for sunvozertinib for the treatment of advanced NSCLC with EGFR Exon20ins mutations after platinum-based chemotherapies.

About Golidocitinib (DZD4205)

Golidocitinib (DZD4205), which was granted Fast Track Designation by US FDA, is an oral, potent, JAK1 specific inhibitor. The results from the phase I/II trial, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of golidocitinib in patients with r/r PTCL, showed golidocitinib yielded an ORR of 42.9% (Data cut-off date: May 31, 2021). The agent is currently being studied in the global pivotal study for the treatment of r/r PTCL.

About Dizal

Dizal is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery and development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio of five clinical-stage assets with two leading assets in global pivotal studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Dizal, are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. Dizal does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of Dizal with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Dizal's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Dizal's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal, and social conditions.

Dizal, the Directors, and the employees of Dizal assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained on this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@dizalpharma.com

Business Development: bd@dizalpharma.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dizal Pharmaceutical