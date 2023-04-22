LILYSILK Celebrates Earth Day 2023 through Continued Investment in Our Planet and Longstanding Sustainable Fashion Practices

NEW YORK, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is proud to celebrate Earth Day 2023 this April 22 by heeding the call of this year's theme, Invest In Our Planet, through its longstanding sustainable fashion practices including planting trees where they are most needed, recycling LILYSILK products, aggressively chasing zero waste goals, and utilizing biodegradable compostable paper bags to reduce waste.

LILYSILK partners with One Tree Planted, solidifying its strong commitment to global reforestation. Credit: One Tree Planted (PRNewswire)

"In line with the theme of Earth Day 2023, LILYSILK's longstanding sustainable fashion practices empower us to "Invest In Our Planet" by prioritizing sustainability and environmental protection," said David Wang, LILYSILK CEO. "We wholeheartedly welcome and encourage LILYSILK fans to join hands with us as part of the world's largest environmental movement."

LILYSILK partners with One Tree Planted, solidifying its strong commitment to global reforestation

On March 31 this year, LILYSILK announced a special partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that makes it easy for anyone to help the environment by planting trees where they are most needed, that saw one tree planted for every online order placed on LILYSILK's website for the whole month of April.

LILYSILK and TerraCycle® team up to recycle silk and cashmere products

Thanks to the LILYSILK Recycling Program in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®, which offers a free and convenient way to recycle non-donatable LILYSILK products, including bedding, apparel, and sleepwear made from silk and cashmere, as of March 31, 2023, 180 new TerraCycle® accounts were registered directly via the LILYSILK Free Recycling Program, with a total of 622 units of LILYSILK products collected and recycled, weighing 368.55 pounds.

LILYSILK's Zero Waste Movement inspires sustainable solutions in the fashion industry

As part of its drive to eliminate waste, LILYSILK launched its Zero Waste Movement in 2022 to raise awareness of textile waste and inspire sustainable solutions in the fashion industry. Average garment production generates 25% of waste due to leftover material which can add up to a whopping 5.6 tons of fabric in a single year. Using its Zero Waste method, LILYSILK converted this surplus material into new silk products including approximately 8,000 eye masks and 6,000 protective masks. Additionally, LILYSILK completed an upgrade to recycling and degradable compostable paper bags to reduce waste.

