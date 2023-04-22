CAPS LAUNCHES EARTH DAY 2023 CAMPAIGN: SUSTAINABILITY DEPENDS ON US!

VENTURA, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit group Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS), has released an Earth Day callout campaign to implore the public to recognize what sustainability requires on this Earth Day.

EARTH DAY 2023: SUSTAINABILITY DEPENDS ON US!

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, saving Earth has been a long-promised goal for people and for the wildlife and the natural cycles that sustain life on our planet. However, as CAPS points to in their latest ad, a 2022 World Wildlife Study shows a 69% average decline in wildlife populations since 1970. Add to that the environmental degradation, pollution, and climate-destabilizing consequences of overpopulation, it all points to a general lack of understanding about what is required for a sustainable planet.

The ad is 90 seconds in length and also highlights a January 2023 interview on CBS' Sixty Minutes during which Dr. Paul Ehrlich reiterates (at age 90) simply that humanity is not sustainable due to, "too many people, too much consumption, and growth mania."

A CAPS Spokesperson said the following:

Since that first Earth Day, world population has doubled to 8 billion, and the U.S. population has increased by 130 million to 333 million, but most major environmental groups no longer talk about the problems of overpopulation or our on-going rapid growth.

Overpopulation is the root cause of so much environmental destruction. Human activity devours open space, increases pollution levels, and drives species to extinction. Habitat loss and fragmentation are, by far, the largest factors in the loss of biodiversity.

THE AD CAN BE VIEWED: HERE.

Californians for Population Stabilization works to formulate and advance a range of policies that promote sustainable, stable populations for our planet and nation. Americans understand the consequences of out-of-control population growth and want our country to develop informed and appropriate policies to ensure we save America for future generations.

CAPS amplifies its messaging every year alongside celebrating Earth Day, including ads in Noozhawk.com. Please visit www.capsweb.org/earthday.

