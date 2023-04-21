SprintRay Expands In-Office Orthodontic 3D Printing Offerings

SprintRay has added software innovations to its already robust ortho solution to deliver shorter orthodontic treatment times, featuring a frictionless workflow using IOS integration for data transfer, SprintRay Cloud Design for Clear Aligner treatment planning, and RayWare Cloud for file management and automated queueing to track the production of 3D printed clear aligner cases.

SprintRay partners with Braces On Demand for the in-office production of orthodontic brackets and fixed appliances. Using the SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem, orthodontists can now 3D print brackets in less than 30 minutes.

The First Tray Today campaign from SprintRay provides SprintRay customers with in-office and digital marketing materials to help patients get clear aligner treatment during their first visit from a 3D printing orthodontist. The campaign aims to educate patients and improve case acceptance and treatment success.

LOS ANGELES and HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., an industry leader in digital dentistry, announces a partnership with Braces On Demand, an online platform for in-office printing of orthodontic fixed appliances, to provide automated, end-to-end 3D printing solutions to improve patient treatment times and productivity for orthodontic practices.

"The orthodontic community is one of the fastest adopters of 3D printing technology, transforming highly manual processes into digital, repeatable workflows," said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. "SprintRay is proud to partner with Braces On Demand to continue providing industry-leading advances in digital orthodontics and chairside dentistry through seamless solutions for doctors to efficiently and effectively treat their patients and build their practices."

SprintRay and Braces On Demand Create Digital Orthodontic Workflow

Leveraging the SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem, Braces On Demand provides orthodontists with the capability to 3D print brackets and fixed appliances in-office, saving them time and money. The end-to-end SprintRay orthodontic 3D printing ecosystem features Pro S series 3D printers and ProWash and ProCure 2 post processing machines built to innovate digital dentistry and deliver clinical results. This partnership between SprintRay 3D printing systems and materials and the Braces On Demand software enables orthodontists to 3D print a variety of fixed appliances in under 30 minutes.

"Most orthodontists are already printing aligners and retainers in their offices," said Braces On Demand Founder and CEO Colin Corey. "Our agreement with SprintRay will now enable orthodontists to better utilize their in-office capabilities by allowing them to easily print a variety of fixed appliances as needed without having to hold excess inventory. SprintRay printers are incredibly fast and offer busy offices high production throughput, which can significantly improve workflow efficiency."

First Tray Today Campaign Educates and Informs

The First Tray Today campaign provides SprintRay customers with in-office and digital marketing collateral to help their patients jumpstart orthodontic treatment. The campaign aims to improve patient awareness, case acceptance, and treatment success by providing patients with same-day clear aligners delivered by 3D printing within their first visit. First Tray Today campaign assets include:

A patient-facing website with a resource for patients to find orthodontists using the SprintRay 3D printing workflow for delivering same-day clear aligners.

In-office marketing materials to help orthodontic offices inform their patients about the ease and benefits of accepting aligner treatment.

SprintRay and Braces On Demand will present the details of these improved workflows and solutions to orthodontists for the first time at the American Academy of Orthodontics from April 21-24, 2023. More information can be found at www.sprintray.com and www.bracesondemand.com

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions, including 3D printers and post processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

About Braces On Demand

Braces On Demand was founded in 2019 and received FDA approval the following year. Created with the purpose of developing a web application that allows orthodontists to easily 3D print brackets and fixed appliances in their office, Braces On Demand recently introduced BLUEPRINT, a fully customized, 3D printed patient-specific bracket system with a digital workflow for precise placement and predictable results. To learn more about the future of indirect bonding, visit www.bracesondemand.com or call 516-447-8377.

