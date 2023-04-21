A New Leaf: Older Adults Embrace Green Living

EVANSTON, Ill., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research recently released by Mather Institute, reveals those age 55-plus do care about environmental issues—and they're doing a lot more than just talking about climate change. Mather Institute, an award-winning resource for research and information about wellness and aging, examined older adults' attitudes and actions regarding the environment, and the findings may be surprising. Mather Institute is part of Mather, an 82+-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well.SM

Going Green report is now available for download.

A majority of those age 55+ believe that preserving the environment is a top priority, new research reveals.

In their 2022 research brief, Going Green: Environmental Engagement & Future Outlook among Older Adults, Mather Institute reveals that the majority of those age 55+ believe that preserving the environment is a top priority, and they engage in a wide variety of environmentally friendly practices. However, while older adults support protecting the environment, they are not hopeful that current efforts will have a lasting impact.

"The boomer generation has undoubtedly contributed to the popularity of Earth Day since it was introduced in 1970," says Cate O'Brien, PhD, Senior Vice President, Mather Institute. "Our recent study found that this age group is extremely concerned about issues including climate change, loss of biodiversity, and natural disasters."

Going Green details what those 55+ do to back up their environmental beliefs:

80% separate most of their waste for recycling often or very often

74% minimize their food waste

77% minimize their energy consumption

72% minimize water consumption

67% minimize use of disposable items

When asked to prioritize protecting the environment or creating jobs, 75% of respondents indicated they believe that protecting the environment should be given priority over economic growth, even if it results in some job loss. In addition, more than 90 percent say that they're willing to make future changes in the way they live and work to help protect the environment.

While their actions support sustainability efforts, a vast majority of older adults are not optimistic about the future of the environment. Only one out of five respondents were at least somewhat confident that actions taken so far by society will significantly reduce the effects of climate change. Fifty-eight percent believe that in 2050, the overall condition of the environment will be worse than it is now.

So, while Mother Nature and Father Time may not necessarily be working in synch on a global scale, Mather Institute's research shows that many older adults are putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental efforts and awareness.

