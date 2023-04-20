New campaign spotlights careers in the U.S. Army Reserve

"It's Your Time" modernizes Army Reserve marketing efforts to create a breakthrough campaign for prospective Soldiers.

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army announced a new marketing campaign exclusively focused on opportunities for young people to accelerate their professional and personal goals in the U.S. Army Reserve. "It's Your Time" aims to educate motivated, career-driven youth of all backgrounds about this part-time pathway to service by introducing the complementary civilian and military lifestyles of Army Reserve Soldiers. The launch is timed to the Army Reserve's 115th birthday and complements the Army's continued efforts to spotlight the possibilities of service.

"Research tells us that young people have limited knowledge of the Army Reserve as a pathway to service – and those who are aware may not realize its importance to the force," said Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing. "'It's Your Time' was created to increase understanding of the capabilities the Army Reserve has to offer that not only contribute to Army readiness but help advance Soldiers' Army and civilian careers."

The Army Reserve is distinct from other pathways to service (Active Duty and the Army National Guard) because it allows Soldiers to enhance their civilian career or pursue education while serving the country part-time. The new campaign reveals the tangible ways Army Reserve Soldiers level up their skill sets with added benefits of training, education, and flexibility.

Central to the campaign are four films that alternate between Soldiers' Army Reserve and civilian experiences to visually capture how this combination of experiences helps individuals realize their full potential. Each film is categorized by a personality trait or theme – Helper, Solver, Fixer, Connector – that matches opportunities in the Army Reserve with the interests of today's youth. The themes are represented by a specific career field to illustrate Army Reserve resources, transferrable skills training, and work-life flexibility in action.

"With this campaign, we were intentional about capturing the faces and voices of the most demographically diverse component of the Army," said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve and Commanding General. "No matter your background, interests, or skill set, the Army Reserve can help you reach your full potential and become part of something bigger than yourself."

"It's Your Time" will reach nationwide audiences on Reddit, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, and Google, as well as through GoArmy social media channels and GoArmy.com. This strategic mix of channels, formats, and distribution methods will continue the Army's efforts to meet Gen Z where they are.

The campaign's creative approach includes a new Army Reserve logo and aligns with the look and feel of the Army's new brand identity, which debuted last month.

For more information on the Army Reserve's new brand, visit GoArmy.com/Reserve.

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis, and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

“Solver” promotional assets illustrate opportunities for those who think creatively to find solutions, specifically for engineering and design capabilities. (PRNewswire)

“Fixer” promotional assets appeal to solutions-oriented youth who want to advance a career in the mechanical and technical fields. (PRNewswire)

“Connector” promotional assets personify capabilities in logistics and planning careers for youth that are detail-oriented and strong planners. (PRNewswire)

“Helper” promotional assets exemplify opportunities for excelling in the medical and service fields, appealing to those who want to make an impact by helping those around them. (PRNewswire)

A re-engineered five-point star logo blends the legacy of the classic Army mark with modern functionality to reflect the Army’s limitless possibilities. (PRNewswire)

