Monster Energy Participates in Walmart's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign For Fourth Year Running

CORONA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy teams up with Walmart for its Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign raising funds for Feeding America® member food banks around the country. From April 10 until May 8, Monster Energy has committed to donating $0.10 for every participating item sold in all Walmart locations in the United States.

"This is a campaign we really believe in, which is why we are getting on board for a fourth year running," said Monster CMO Dan McHugh. "Because it is locally based, every consumer who buys a participating pack knows they are helping to feed people in their own communities. "We are including some of our best-selling packs in the promotion, and are pledging a minimum of $75,000 to this very worthwhile cause."

As a fourth-year supplier partner, Monster Energy has donated over $229,000 to local food banks through this campaign and Monster plans on adding at least another $75,000 this year with the inclusion of Monster Energy Original, Zero Ultra, and Juice 3-Flavor Variety 12-packs, as well as Monster Ultra 3-Flavor and 4-Flavor Variety 12-packs.

McHugh adds, "We included some of our most popular items for the campaign, so our customers can enjoy their favorite Monster beverage and support such a worthy cause that has helped millions across the country."

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for local food banks around the country since its inception in 2014. Fighting hunger means more than just providing a meal. It's about showing up in communities to support our neighbors in a way that makes a difference.

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

