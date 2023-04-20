MegaFood Announces National Campaign: "Plant-Powered For The People"

The new multifaceted campaign highlights the importance of nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood, a certified B Corporation celebrating its 50th anniversary of crafting nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals paired with real food, today launched a new national advertising campaign: "Plant-Powered For The People." The new campaign centers on MegaFood's 50-year history of crafting highly efficacious vitamins and supplements with essential nutrients paired with real food.

The creative concept and execution, developed by Los Angeles-based advertising agency, High Wide and Handsome, highlights key planet-first messages, underpinning the importance of mindful farming practices. Cultivating soil health through regenerative and organic practices is crucial to growing nutrient rich foods. Featuring the MegaFood megaphone as an iconic visual throughout the campaign, "Plant-Powered For The People'' is a rallying cry for a grassroots movement highlighting the importance of healthy soil as the foundation of our nutrition.

"Fifty years ago MegaFood was created on the core beliefs that consumers deserve supplements crafted with real fruits and vegetables to provide key nourishment, and as a company we need to prioritize the health of our planet," says Matt Smith, VP of Marketing, MegaFood. "Now more than ever before, it is vital to support sustainable, soil-friendly farming practices, and our goal with this campaign is for people to discover that MegaFood is a brand that cares for their personal health and the health of our planet."

Additionally, the brand will roll out campaign assets specific to MegaFood's hero product, Blood Builder®. The nationally recognized iron supplement is clinically shown1 to increase iron levels without the uncomfortable side effects. Blood Builder is crafted with real foods like beetroot and oranges and key nutrients like folate, iron and B12 to improve energy levels and combat fatigue, and with vitamin C to support iron absorption.†

Starting today, the campaign will launch across programmatic display and video, CTV, Social Media and YouTube. To learn more about MegaFood's "Plant Powered for the People" campaign visit https://megafood.com/pages/plant-powered.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, certified B Corporation and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, expertly crafts nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals paired with real food. Driven by its belief that food grown from healthy soil is a solution to making people and the planet healthier, MegaFood supports trusted farm partners who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. MegaFood products are: tested for 125+ pesticides, Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose, enabling the removal of 450,000 pounds of nature-bound plastic waste. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

