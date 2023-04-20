FILMRISE AND VENTURE 10 STUDIO GROUP PARTNER WITH MARS WRIGLEY TO PRODUCE ORIGINAL REALITY COMPETITION SERIES "FOLLOW ME"

Hosted by Bethany Mota and Premiering May 3, Unique Series Has Contestants Competing to Become the Next Big Social Media Influencer

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, and Venture 10 Studio Group have partnered with Mars Wrigley to produce a new reality competition series, "Follow Me," that shows fans what it takes to become massively famous in the social media age. The announcement was made jointly today by Max Einhorn, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for FilmRise and John Stevens, Co-Founder of Venture 10 Studio Group and CEO of Clarion Capital Partners backed V10 Entertainment. Hosted and executive produced by Bethany Mota, and debuting on May 3, the series will exclusively debut this Spring on The FilmRise Streaming Network which includes FilmRise branded OTT and YouTube channels before expanding out to the universe of FilmRise AVOD and FAST partner platforms.

In FOLLOW ME, aspiring stars – each with a unique talent, background, and strategy for success – will compete in business-themed challenges across the series. The program will showcase the intense competition as they are tasked with building their follower bases. Throughout the series, contestants will be tasked with creating engaging content inspired by Mars Wrigley's iconic portfolio of brands, like M&M'S®, SKITTLES®, SNICKERS® and ORBIT®.

Max Einhorn comments, "This is truly one of our most mainstream co-productions to date. Think 'Biggest Loser' meets 'Big Brother' meets 'The Circle'. The series' format combines two of the most popular mediums – social media and reality competition. It's a high-stakes rivalry that comes with a ton of drama and will have viewers on the edge of their seats to see who stays and who is eliminated."

Stevens of Venture 10 adds, "We are thrilled to be partnering with FilmRise and Mars Wrigley on what we believe will be a highly successful reality program. The original format, pairing competing influencers with mentors who help them grow their brands achieve the most followers, will draw a young audience base that has never watched a program like this. And, having FilmRise distribute the series worldwide, we know the program will have a vast, international footprint."

"At Mars Wrigley, we're focused on creating moments of everyday happiness for consumers everywhere, and that means integrating our iconic portfolio of brands throughout key platforms where fans are consuming content," said Ray Amati, Media Director, Mars Wrigley. "Consumers look forward to seeing their favorite brands like M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, SKITTLES®, ORBIT® and TWIX® within key entertainment platforms they are passionate about, and influencers play a huge role in driving cultural relevance and interest with the next generation of Mars Wrigley fans."

FOLLOW ME consists of eight 60-minute episodes. The first season features eight contestants, including a model, personal trainer, gamer, dancer, among others, that compete to win the grand prize of $50,000 along with other branded moments from sponsors including Six Flags, Bob's Discount Furniture, Dave & Busters, and Versus Games. Show participants work in the "creator's studio" and compete in various social media-based challenges. Contestants will also have access to top influencers including Charlotte McKinney, Alan Bersten (DWTS), Courtney Revolution (The Circle), Emily Mei, and Taya Miller, among others, who will serve as mentors. At the end of each episode the contestant with the least number of followers is eliminated. The one contestant with the most followers at the end of the competition will be crowned the winner and receive the $50,000 prize from Mars Wrigley, the official sponsor of FOLLOW ME.

In addition to Mota, the series is executive produced by Rick De Oliveira, Chance Wright, Hans Schiff, John Stevens, Max Einhorn, Spike Feresten, Jason Newman and Alexander Bushnell. De Oliveira also directs.

The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions FilmRise and Molly Stenson of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang on behalf of V10.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 is a private equity-backed production studio focused on unscripted, evergreen content with owned IP or economic rights. The company monetizes content across linear TV, connected TV, and digital video platforms. In 2023 V10 acquired both Venture 10 Studio Group along with the studio's flagship asset, Vin Di Bona Productions, producer of America's Funniest Home Videos for ABC.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About FilmRise

FilmRise is a New York based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network, the world's largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. Founded in 2012 by veteran producers and financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher and Alan Klingenstein, FilmRise is a recognized market leader and innovator at the forefront of analytics-led curation and distribution. The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and television episodes across all genres, including Gordon Ramsay's HELL'S KITCHEN and KITCHEN NIGHTMARES; hit culinary battle series, IRON CHEF beloved Stephen J Cannell series 21 JUMP STREET, HUNTER, BOOKER RENEGADE, and more; the Robert Stack-hosted true crime series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES; high-tech documentary crime series like FORENSIC FILES; American classic TV series THE RIFLEMAN, THAT GIRL and THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW; long-standing British favorites such as PEEP SHOW, SHAMELESS, LINE OF DUTY, MIDSOMER MURDERS and DOC MARTIN; as well as popular family series HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN and HEARTLAND. The company acquires and distributes an impressive movie library of award-winning, critically acclaimed feature films and documentaries, including the Tribeca Film Festival Best Documentary winner and three-time Emmy nominee REWIND; true crime feature thriller MY FRIEND DAHMER starring Ross Lynch and Anne Heche; two-time Spirit Award-nominated drama DRIVEWAYS, starring Hong Chau and Brian Dennehy; SURGE, the Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award winner starring Ben Whishaw; and the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning feature film THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

FilmRise Original productions include true crime series BLOODLINE DETECTIVES HOSTED BY NANCY GRACE and MEET, MARRY, MURDER HOSTED BY MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG as well as the PBS documentary series ICON: MUSIC THROUGH THE LENS. For more information, go to: filmrise.com

