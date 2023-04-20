DEKRA and LatticeFlow Launch AI Safety Assessment Services

DEKRA and LatticeFlow sign partnership agreement to help customers deploy advanced AI models, while ensuring safety and trustworthiness through AI assessment services

STUTTGART, Germany, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the largest not listed testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company, and LatticeFlow, the leading AI development and deployment platform for continuously improving model performance, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide AI safety assessments for enterprise clients. The collective offering will deliver the industry's first AI model assessment service, following the latest ISO standards for data quality and model robustness.

The new AI safety assessment service relies on DEKRA's expertise in conducting independent, third-party safety and security assessments, and combines with LatticeFlow's award-winning, scalable platform for evaluating and certifying a client's AI data and models. The new service allows clients to obtain a comprehensive and unbiased evaluation of their AI data and models, to manage risks by identifying and eliminating gaps in data quality and model performance.

"In the past six months, the rate of AI adoption has significantly accelerated. This raised safety concerns by prominent AI researchers, who called for a temporary halt to large-scale AI experiments – all with the hope of ensuring more secure and responsible implementations," said LatticeFlow's CEO, Petar Tsankov. "Although a complete pause is likely to be infeasible, we believe that by working with DEKRA's proven team, we will be able to help companies mitigate the risk associated with AI – and hasten the move towards safe AI adoption."

AI Safety Assessments are the bridge to establishing trustworthy AI

Given this pressing need to help ensure progress in the accuracy, safety, transparency and reliability of AI systems, Fernando Hardasmal, DEKRA Executive Vice President, and Head of Digital & Product Solutions, and Petar Tsankov, CEO of LatticeFlow, signed the AI safety assessment partnership agreement on April 11th in Málaga, Spain.

The collaboration between DEKRA and LatticeFlow combines their unique expertise and technology. DEKRA, with nearly a century of experience in safety and security testing, and certification for top-tier enterprises, employs a proven methodology grounded in up-to-date standards for thorough assessments. LatticeFlow, established by a group of AI researchers and experts, has developed the first scalable platform for evaluating AI data and models, based on which the team has won the world's first global competition for AI testing. Both teams are actively involved in the definition of the new standards for trustworthy AI through organizations including the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the European Commission.

Xavier Valero, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics at DEKRA, added: "The need to start ensuring the security, safety and reliability of AI applications is time-critical, even though AI regulations are still being developed. The gatekeeper for digital transformation must be a trustworthy AI, and DEKRA supports clients in their effort to guarantee that their AI technology is reliable, secure, and safe through our testing and advisory services."

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA generated preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The company currently employs over 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked. To learn more, visit https://www.dekra.com

About LatticeFlow

LatticeFlow is an award-winning, ETH Zurich spin-off founded in 2020 by a globally-recognized team of AI experts whose mission is to help customers deliver robust and performant AI models. To achieve this goal, the company has built the first scalable platform that guides AI teams through the AI lifecycle by automatically finding and fixing data and model issues. The company is also the creator of the world's first scalable platform for certifying AI models. LatticeFlow was featured on the prestigious CB Insights "AI100 List of Most Innovative AI Companies" in 2022, and won first place in the worldwide AI Privacy Challenge in April 2023, the Swiss AI Award in 2022 and the US Army Global AI Award in 2021. For more information about LatticeFlow, visit https://latticeflow.ai/ai-assessment or contact media@latticeflow.ai.

