Cercare Medical brings their Neurovascular Clinical Workflows into ConcertAI's TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI Platform in new Partnership

New partnership incorporates latest perfusion technology into neurological CT and MR imaging

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eureka Clinical AI platform from ConcertAI's TeraRecon provides clinicians with the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies to deliver next-level CT and MR imaging through Cercare Perfusion, a fully-automated, simple-to-use, patient-specific perfusion software.

Brain perfusion scans measure blood flow in the brain and are used to provide critically needed information on the extent of tissue damage, for instance, due to acute ischemic stroke.1 Quickly mapping brain perfusion deficits is pivotal to minimize tissue damage in acute stroke management, and Cercare further enriches the workflow with layers of AI to produce volumetric measures, which directly impact clinical decision-making.2

"We are thrilled to join forces with another revolutionary technology company like Cercare," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "This partnership illustrates our continued commitment to work with leading, like-minded, innovative companies to enable quick access to important patient data and ultimately improve clinical impact."

"TeraRecon and Cercare Medical share the commitment to support clinical decision-making to enable the best possible patient care," said Kim Beuschau Mouridsen, CEO of Cercare Medical. "We are pleased to enter into this global partnership to increase access to the latest perfusion technology, which is designed to easily integrate into existing workflows and provide healthcare professionals with deep, fast, and reliable patient insights."

Cercare provides unique maps illustrating oxygen availability, in addition to blood flow and volume. This allows for a more detailed assessment of tissue pathology and therefore optimized patient management for a variety of use cases, including oncology, Alzheimer's disease, and neoplasia.

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management, and coordinated care delivery.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Cercare Medical: Founded as a spin-out from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2013, by leading experts in perfusion imaging and AI, Cercare Medical delivers the potential of perfusion imaging with a fully-automated and multi-vendor compatible software solution for CT and MRI Perfusion imaging post-processing. Our focus, based on the mechanism of a disease, the apprehension and detection of primary and collateral symptoms of microvascular conditions, allows clinicians to develop a final interpretation for both diagnosis support and patient follow-up. For more information, visit https://cercare-medical.com

