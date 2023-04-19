Maternity and Baby Brand Momcozy Unveils New Smart Baby Bottle Warmer for Accurate and Safe Milk Warming

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the globally recognized maternity and baby brand trusted by over 2 million moms, has unveiled its latest offering, the Nutri Smart Baby Bottle Warmer. This bottle warmer is designed to simplify the lives of breastfeeding mothers with its user-friendly, multi-functional design while also providing a quick and efficient way to warm up milk and other baby foods.

The Nutri Smart Baby Bottle Warmer offers a range of impressive benefits that distinguish it from other bottle warmers on the market. Its most notable features include smart and accurate temperature control as well as an easy-to-use, safe, and thoughtful design. The product offers smart and efficient heating for both room temperature milk (68-77℉) and refrigerated milk (0-10 ℉) , allowing the baby to enjoy their milk at a suitable temperature in 3 to 5 minutes. The temperature of milk directly affects its quality and warming it to the right temperature can ensure that the baby receives all the necessary nutrients. Milk that is closer to body temperature can be quickly absorbed by the baby, and none of its nutritional value goes to waste. The bottle warmer can also keep the milk warm all day, making it convenient for parents to feed their babies day and night. Meanwhile, its gentle defrosting function thaws frozen breast milk before heating, preserving essential nutrients and maintaining the milk's texture and flavor for the baby's satisfaction.

Momcozy Nutri Smart Analog Baby Bottle Warmer (PRNewswire)

Designed to fit more than 80% of feeding bottles on the market, the new Momcozy bottle warmer is highly versatile and can be used with baby food as well. The LED screen, countdown timer, and built-in nightlight make it effortless to operate and monitor the warming process, providing a hassle-free solution for parents at night, or when parents need to focus more attention on their crying baby.

Thanks to the accurate temperature control feature, the bottle warmer prevents users from getting burned by the container due to overheating. In addition, its automatic shut-off setting could prevent hazards caused by over-heating or dry-heating, ensuring safety even when the parents are too busy and forget to turn it off after use.

Momcozy is thrilled to introduce this latest product to more parents, providing them with a hassle-free and efficient way to ensure that the milk and food for their little ones are always at the ideal temperature, allowing babies to enjoy the full benefits of the nutrients. With its versatile range of features and user-friendly design, the Nutri Smart Baby Bottle Warmer is set to become a must-have item for any parent.

From now until May 14th, Momcozy is offering a special promotion on its website momcozy.com and Amazon, for this new bottle warmer. Customers who use the code "Nutri" when placing an order on momcozy.com for a Nutri Smart Baby Bottle Warmer will receive a 20% discount.

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is the best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood. Centering around wearable breast pumps, Momcozy offers a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing, and textile, FMCG, security, and more to accompany moms through their pregnancy and early motherhood in a more comfy and convenient way, making it the choice of Gen Z and millennial moms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momcozy