Evolia Disrupts Workforce Management with the 1st Talent Pool of Frontline Workers

– The company launches a first-of-its-kind staffing solution to fight labor shortage covering workforce management from recruiting to payroll -

QUEBEC, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The workforce management platform formerly known as Voilà! evolves into Evolia , announcing the launch of an industry-first staffing solution to empower employers to find and hire the frontline workers they need. This employer-powered talent pool is meant to fight the ongoing labor shortage while increasing employer-worker collaboration.

Inspired by customer feedback and the shortage of talent, the new solution completes the company's existing workforce management platform now supporting the entire HR process; from initial recruitment of qualified local talent to scheduling,time tracking, and payroll preparation.

The release of this groundbreaking alternative for recruitment in shift-based industries outlines Evolia's mission to focus on normalizing access to qualified workers, providing customers with an end-to-end platform that creates an employer-powered pool of local workers.

"Evolia's vision is to remove the duality between workers and employers and help them work hand in hand to reach their respective goals. This is exactly what our new shift-based recruiting solution aims to achieve," said Martin Ouellet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evolia.

The company's new solution and rebranding effort comes at a pivotal time when power dynamics between managers and workers are shifting. Evolia offers solutions in a single platform that increases flexibility and places the worker at the center of the operational process, which is essential for company viability.

"Today's workplace is all about flexibility and matching the workforce to opportunities that best suit their skills, constraints and aspirations," said Max Trudel, Chief Operations Officer of Evolia. "With our new recruiting solution, Evolia is empowering employers and employees to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing workforce management industry."

Companies can hire shift workers with an integrated web and mobile platform for recruitment, automated schedule management, time and attendance, and work quality monitoring, as well as integration with many HRIS and payroll systems. Industries that are facing high turnover rates and labor shortages include healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, retail and more.

Evolia was created to support a myriad of complex HR realities with ease for the worker and employer alike. The company recently raised $13M in a Series A round in an effort to accelerate growth in the U.S. and Canada. Evolia's recruiting solution is currently available to all employees and employers in Quebec, and is scheduled to branch out across Canada and the U.S. in the fall of 2022.

Learn more, book a demo, meet the team at www.evolia.com .

About Evolia

Evolia is a workforce management platform for shift-based businesses. Founded in 2016, its recent evolution adapts to modern realities of the workplace; putting worker demands at the forefront by arming them with schedule flexibility and freedom, while managers efficiently oversee operations and maximize their time, employee availability, and optimize the cost of their workforce. Solutions include; covering open shifts with qualified and verified workers from a pool of local talent, managing time, attendance, leave requests and payroll. Evolia stands out for its flexibility, allowing it to be adapted to various business rules, collective agreements and structures, without compromising its user-friendliness for employees.

