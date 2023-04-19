ChenMed Honored with Numerous Awards as a Top Workplace and Having One of the Country's Best Human Resources Teams

The medical, management and technology company known for transforming the care of underserved seniors is praised for its culture of celebrating employees

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading medical practice providing high-touch, personalized and transformative primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has received numerous awards as a top workplace because of the culture of love, inspiration and recognition it offers employees. Additionally, the brand reputation platform, Comparably, has honored ChenMed with a 2023 Best Human Resources Team Award. ChenMed is the top healthcare provider and #3 on the overall Comparably list of top HR teams.

ChenMed, which has won numerous awards as a top workplace, is honored that its Human Resources team received recognition from the brand reputation platform, Comparably, as a recipient of that organization's “2023 Best HR Team Award. (PRNewswire)

Our employees embody our core values of love, accountability and passion. – Stephanie Chen

This workplace culture award, part of Comparably's series of honors it bestows on companies each year, is based upon sentiment ratings provided by employees in HR departments who anonymously responded to questions on Comparably.com. The HR survey measured nearly 20 workplace culture categories, ranging from leadership, co-workers, and compensation to work-life balance, professional development, and perks and benefits.

In addition to the Comparably Award, ChenMed has won several other prestigious awards in the first quarter of 2023, including:

Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces Award 2023 – Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Top Workplaces Award for Metro Atlanta, chosen by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution media outlet, is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.



Tampa Bay Top Workplaces Award 2023 – Tampa Bay Times

The Top Workplaces Award for the Tampa Bay area, chosen by the Tampa Bay Times , is also based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The confidential survey also is based on 15 cultural criteria, including development and performance.



South Florida Best Places to Work Award – South Florida Business Journal

The Best Places to Work Awards in South Florida honors the area's leading employers. Chosen by the South Florida Business Journal, honoree companies go above and beyond to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are evaluated based on the results of an employee survey. The survey considered Communication and Resources; Individual Needs; Manager Effectiveness; Personal Engagement; Team Dynamics; and Trust in Leadership.

ChenMed boasts a staff that reflects the many diverse communities it serves across Florida, the southern U.S., and throughout the Midwest region. Its highly skilled workforce includes a majority of female clinicians and medical center directors. In addition to supporting social and racial equity, ChenMed embraces its employees' backgrounds and cultures by actively observing Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian-American Pacific Islander Month, Women's History Month, and Juneteenth.

The company also encourages employees to participate in employee resource groups (ERGs) relevant to their interests during business hours, including AWARE2 (All Working Together to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality); CHARISMA (ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality & Sexuality of Members & Associates); WIN (Women Inspire Network); and VET (Veteran Engagement Team).

"ChenMed is both honored and humbled to receive these awards," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "We are extremely proud of our team members who work tirelessly to support the senior communities we serve. They embody our core values of love, accountability and passion."

About ChenMed:

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The growing company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune "Change the World" company, twice-named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a Certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center Florida, Dedicated Senior Medical Center National, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed also was recently named "Best Places to Work in IT" by Computerworld.

About Comparably:

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a workplace culture and brand reputation platform with more than 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of cultural research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

