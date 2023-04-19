Center for Responsive Schools Launches The Bridge Forward: Resources to Support Students Moving From Primary to Secondary Education

Comprehensive resources offer proactive support for school leaders, teachers, and parents.

TURNERS FALLS, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, a worldwide leader in educational development, has released The Bridge Forward, a series of resources designed specifically to support students transitioning from elementary to middle school and from middle to high school. These transitions are critical milestones and anxiety-inducing events for young adolescents, during which academic and behavioral issues can emerge.

Changing schools is hard. Responsive Classroom can help. (PRNewswire)

"The Bridge Forward answers a perennial problem: how to support students through changes in their educational journeys."

Far too many students fail to thrive after moving from primary to secondary school, a life stage that coincides with key social, physical, and cognitive developments. Research shows that two out of five students fail to reach expected progress following the move to secondary education. Surprisingly few resources exist to help students, their teachers, and their families through the transition. The Bridge Forward was created to address this gap. Center for Responsive Schools' chief programs officer, Karen Poplawski, notes, "The Bridge Forward is the answer to a perennial problem of practice: how to proactively support students through these substantial changes in their educational journeys."

The Bridge Forward is a collection of resources designed to assist school leaders, teachers, and parents in supporting students as they encounter these critical milestones. The Bridge Forward includes lesson plans, conversation starters, support activities, advisory meeting topics, peer mentorship opportunities, and more. The collection consists of school leader guides, classroom guides, and parent guides, all of which provide essential tools for teaching students the key skills they need to survive and thrive during these times of academic and social growth. These resources are available as school packages or as individual books. For more information, including pricing and discounts, visit responsiveclassroom.org/the-bridge-forward/ .

