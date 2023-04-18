SoundExchange Names Veteran Executives to Operations, International, Artist & Label Relations Leadership Roles

Kathleen Strouse joins as SVP of Operations, Doug Cohn is tapped as VP of Artist and Label Relations, and Amanda Carmichael becomes VP International

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today the appointment of Kathleen Strouse as Senior Vice President of Operations, Doug Cohn as Vice President of Artist and Label Relations, and Amanda Carmichael as Vice President of International.

Strouse, based in Washington, D.C., and Carmichael, located in London, will report to CFO and COO Anjula Singh, while Cohn, based in Los Angeles, will report to Stephanie Werner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Industry Relations.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate operations, distribution and data, data storytelling, business intelligence, and digital supply chain operations, Strouse will oversee SoundExchange's full end-to-end Royalty Processing and Business Intelligence (RPBI) and Customer Services teams, collectively Operations.

Previously, Strouse served as a Senior Vice President, Head of Global Data Management and Strategy at Warner Music Group where she focused on the oversight of the collection, processing, visualization, and strategy for data throughout the company. She was key in leading the transformation of the company's global financial department. Strouse received her MBA from Pepperdine University.

A four-time Emmy-winning entertainment executive and creative leader, Cohn has 25 years of experience working at the intersection of music, television, and digital content. Cohn will oversee and guide the day-to-day operations of the Industry & Artist Relations team and maintain and advance relationships with the Label/Content Owner, Artist and Management communities while driving a proactive approach to outreach operations.

Cohn previously served as the Senior Vice President, Music & Entertainment at Cumulus Media where he led a new audio content vertical; he created branded music franchises and developed a new touring model for the company. Cohn has also started Nickelodeon's first ever music department and served as the SVP, Music & Talent. He oversaw talent management, development, production, casting, and strategy for all Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. initiatives. Cohn received his BA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Carmichael will oversee foreign neighboring rights collections, operational processes, and data exchanges with collective management organizations. She will advise SoundExchange executives on general international policy considerations affecting the organization.

Previously, Carmichael served as the Head of International at Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) where she oversaw revenue collections for the company's performer and Record Company members across the globe. She received her BA from University of Technology Sydney.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

