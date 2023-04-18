Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Recognized as One of Only Five Level l Veterinary Trauma Centers Worldwide by the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care's (ACVECC) Veterinary Committee on Trauma (VetCOT)

The Only Level 1 Trauma Center in NYC

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, the largest non-profit animal hospital in the world, announced recertification as the only Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center in New York City, and one of just five worldwide.

"The Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center recertification is an important accomplishment," said Jennifer Prittie, DVM, DACVECC, DACVIM (SAIM) Director of the Institute for Trauma Care at AMC. "It recognizes our outstanding clinical capabilities, the depth of our clinicians' experience, the broad range of specialties we offer, and our longstanding commitment to providing world-class care."

AMC's emergency room, known as the Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl Institute for Trauma Care, is the busiest animal ER in the region, with 20,000 patient visits each year and more board certified criticalists and hours of direct criticalist oversight than any other East Coast veterinary practice. The department, now staffed by 21 experienced and well-trained veterinarians, recently expanded to meet increased patient cases.

To attain Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center status AMC successfully met or exceeded the required criteria including:

Manage every aspect of care for the small animal trauma patient from emergency stabilization to definitive medical and surgical care, to rehabilitation.

Provide, at minimum, two doctors after hours at all times, including one highly experienced doctor.

Provide 24/7 on-call anesthesia with a board-certified anesthesiologist on staff.

Have specialists in emergency and critical care, surgery, and radiology available seven days a week and specialists in anesthesiology, neurology, internal medicine, cardiology, ophthalmology, and exotic pet medicine during standard business hours.

Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Centers operate 24/7, 365 days a year and are leaders in education and training of veterinarians and veterinary technicians, and in veterinary research. AMC has held this designation since 2015, completing two rigorous recertifications.

About the Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC) is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, with 130+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our mission to provide the best in care, research, and education has been the foundation of our work for over a century. Learn more at: www.amcny.org.

