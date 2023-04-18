GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ComponentOne 2023 v1

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ComponentOne 2023 v1, the first major software release of the year. The highlights of this release include a new multi-column combobox for the WinForms edition, new gauges for the WPF edition, GeoJSON support added to maps for WinForms and WPF, FlexGrid enhancements, and much more.

ComponentOne's new multi-column dropdown control, C1MultiColumnCombo, supports data binding, searching, filtering, highlighting, selection, and data sorting. This new control comes as a .NET 6 library but works in .NET 6 and 7 applications. The ComponentOne team recommends using the new C1MultiColumnCombo control to replace the C1Combo control. With its multiple column support and search functionality, the new C1MultiColumnCombo control is the ultimate look-up tool for any Windows application. Read the release announcement to learn more about the beta version of this new control from ComponentOne.

With the 2023 v1 release, WinForms and WPF developers can add shapes on maps using GeoJSON files. The GeoJSON features include points enabling .NET developers to add addresses and locations, line strings representing streets, boundaries, polygons marking the political borders of countries and provinces, and more. Visit the website to learn more about ComponentOne's GeoJSON support in maps for WinForms and WPF.

The ComponentOne team has rewritten the WPF gauges library and built new controls for .NET 6, focusing on simpler, cleaner, and more modern designs. The C1.WPF.Gauge library includes three components for generating horizontal, vertical, curved, and bullet graph gauges. The ranges and values can be displayed automatically. Explore the release article to learn more about ComponentOne's .NET 6+ controls.

"In this release we managed to add end-user and performance enhancements for FlexGrid across every .NET platform so no matter what kind of apps you are building, ComponentOne datagrids have you covered, " said Product Manager, Greg Lutz.

