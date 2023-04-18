Global Hospitality Brand AKA Announces Opening of Hotel AKA Alexandria

Designed by Piero Lissoni, the Hotel is the Renowned Architect's First U.S. Hotel, Bringing a New Level of Luxury and Sophistication to Old Town Alexandria with Modern & Timeless Design

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA, a global leader in luxury hospitality and the creator of the World's Most Livable Hotels® today announces the opening of Hotel AKA Alexandria. The 180-room property in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, is the newest luxury hotel in the area and represents a milestone for the city's hospitality landscape, offering an elegant and tranquil urban retreat. The hotel is within steps of waterfront restaurants, art galleries and museums, boutique shopping experiences, and just 20 minutes from the Nation's Capital – an ideal destination for guests who are in town for business or pleasure.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Totaro (PRNewswire)

AKA, a global leader in luxury hospitality announced today the opening of Hotel AKA Alexandria.

"The opening of Hotel AKA Alexandria brings a distinctive new experience to Alexandria, unlike any hotel the city has offered before," says Larry Korman, CEO of AKA. "Together with our partners, we've created a modern hotel with sophisticated design, bespoke amenities and services, while paying tribute to the rich history of Old Town to bring a new wave of travelers to the city."

Internationally Renowned Design

The work of distinguished Italian architect, Piero Lissoni of Lissoni New York, Hotel AKA Alexandria is Lissoni's first U.S. hotel project. The property embodies an effortless blend of modern minimalism and mid-century elements, among the charming brick-lined setting of Alexandria's Old Town.

Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted to a warm and inviting welcome area with thought-provoking art by Mineheart Limited and Sabine Pigalle flanking the walls. Sleek lines, dark tones and rich materials of the common areas evoke Japanese minimalism, Scandinavian design, and a reinterpretation of colonial styling. The lobby focal point is a signature Lissoni floating staircase that accentuates dark steel and unique lines which ascend to the hotel's terrace level. Stepping onto the a.terrace, guests and visitors can soak in the tranquil oasis while enjoying cocktails from the seasonal bar, with views of the Zen Garden, a peaceful outdoor space with natural greenery. A.terrace is furnished with a number of seating groups, firepits, and abundant greenery along with the bar seating.

The guestrooms and suites are equally as impressive, offering residential-style comfort and some of the most spacious in Alexandria, with chic amenities and furnishings designed by Lissoni New York and crafted by leading artisans, including Italian furniture makers Living Divani and Porro. For an even more elevated serene stay, guests can opt in for the Zen Garden Rooms with peaceful views of the Zen Garden. A natural color palette with warm lighting throughout the accommodations conveys a welcoming and relaxing environment. Natural light pours in from the picturesque windows overlooking Old Town or the a.terrace courtyard. In the bathrooms, French Crema Luna stone is found throughout. Spacious walk-in showers with rain shower heads and Fantini hardware along with large stone vanities provide a luxury not previously seen in Alexandria.

Impeccably designed, and beautifully appointed, the Suite Collection at Hotel AKA Alexandria has been carefully crafted with the discerning, design-forward traveler in mind. Ranging from 525- to 735-square-feet, each Piero Lissoni-designed suite has been curated for the ultimate rest and relaxation. Every suite is equipped with a spacious living and sleeping area, featuring custom Lissoni-designed wet bars and residential design-inspired living rooms.

"Lissoni envisioned a new chapter for the old city of Alexandria, a destination for business travelers and leisure visitors to feel at ease in an art-oriented environment. The sculptural motifs are distributed in the common areas like the staircase, the art gallery, bar lounge and the library. We added a serene garden terrace where guests can enjoy the changing of the seasons and relax in peace and tranquility," states Stefano Giussani, CEO, Lissoni, Inc.

New Dining

The hotel offers two distinctive dining options, a.lounge and French-inspired cafe. A.lounge is a refined lounge and bar with a menu of classic and signature cocktails, as well as renowned wines and lite bites. Menu offerings will be curated by veteran restaurateurs, Bill Chait and Raphael Francois. Guests can also enjoy a contemporary menu of breakfast and lunch options at the café on the ground floor of the hotel. Fresh baked goods and Illy coffee and tea will be served by D.C. based French pastry shop, Un je ne sais Quoi.

Memorable Meetings & Events

Located a short ride away from Washington D.C. and within the booming business district of Alexandria, Hotel AKA Alexandria is a premier setting for business meetings and small celebrations. Equipped with a state-of-the-art conference center, as well as a 1,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom with an additional 700-square-foot pre-function welcome area, Hotel AKA Alexandria's event spaces cater to every guest's needs. A dedicated event team will efficiently work with guests and vendors from beginning to end, to create an exquisite event setting that includes signature on-site catering and audio and visual equipment setup.

Unmatched Wellness Experiences + Top Notch Amenities

Created to be a tranquil oasis, Hotel AKA Alexandria offers a selection of meaningful wellness experiences. An expansive fitness center on the ground floor features the latest Technogym equipment. Working closely with local partners and businesses seasonally, the hotel will offer rotating outdoor fitness classes including yoga and meditation on a.terrace, complimentary for all guests.

Additional amenities at Hotel AKA Alexandria include a.cinema, an exclusive on-site theater available at select properties. A.cinema is available to all guests for private screenings of a wide range of genres, from award-winning films, modern classics, small independent features, and foreign productions.

Hotel AKA Alexandria is one of the brand's sixteen properties and second in the DMV-area, along with AKA White House. For more information and to book a stay at Hotel AKA Alexandria, please visit: https://www.stayaka.com/hotel-aka-alexandria.

Contact: akaquinn@quinn.pr

A premium King Suite in Hotel AKA Alexandria.Photo Credit: Jeffrey Totaro (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKA