FitBiomics to Make Fatigue Obsolete, Provides Early Access Opportunity to Lactic Acid Metabolizer, Veillonella

FitBiomics' Veillonella is a unique microbe committed to making fatigue obsolete

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FitBiomics , a leading biotechnology organization using microbiome innovation to enhance human health and performance, has announced successful translation of Veillonella. Veillonella is a first-of-its-kind, next-generation probiotic that naturally converts lactic acid into energy to fight fatigue and promote endurance. To celebrate this achievement and accelerate commercial optimization of Veillonella, FitBiomics opened applications for Project V - an early access opportunity to try Veillonella.

FitBiomics plans to bring Veillonella, a discovery first published in Nature Medicine in 2019, to market before the end of the year. In advance of this launch, FitBiomics is offering a select group of handpicked individuals early access to the product through the inclusion of Project V, a groundbreaking research initiative.

FitBiomics endeavors to engage a diverse set of consumers ranging in age, gender and fitness level. Accepted users will take one capsule daily for 28 days, complete a few surveys, and receive their results at the end of the initiative. To be part of Project V interested individuals must apply by submitting the intake form by April 23 at Midnight EST. If selected into Project V, users will be given a month's supply of Veillonella and all applicants will get VIP access to FitBiomics' upcoming products and special offers.

"As a health innovation company, FitBiomics is committed to understanding how our discoveries benefit diverse people. Veillonella atypica was initially discovered at Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and it has shown remarkable ability to convert lactic acid into short-chain fatty acids, providing energy to our body's cells," said Jonathan Scheiman, PhD - Co Founder & CEO of FitBiomics. "We are looking to expand our understanding of how Veillonella atypica improves one's holistic well being and longevity in a broader demographic. Our goal is to democratize wellness for every body by making fatigue obsolete."

Veillonella, along with Nella, the initial product from FitBiomics, are patented probiotic strains that go beyond gut health and provide holistic health benefits.

About FitBiomics

FitBiomics is enhancing human health & wellness by decoding the microbiome of the most fit and healthy people in the world, then translating that biological information into next-generation nutrition. Dedicated to promoting health equity by making microbiome innovations accessible to every body, FitBiomics is developing a platform of microbiome solutions to support health and longevity. The company's first product is Nella, a daily probiotic supplement designed to support better digestion, sleep, and energy, with more products to come from their innovation platform. For more information visit: https://fitbiomics.com/

