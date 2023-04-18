Dallas are you ready? Sixes Social Cricket is set to hit it out the park with first US venue.

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixes Social Cricket, an immersive social experience, has announced the launch of their first location in the United States. Set to open this summer, the venue will be located at Grandscape, a premier shopping and entertainment destination in Dallas, TX. The venue will provide players with an exciting and unique experience, combining the thrill of cricket with a fun, social atmosphere.

Sixes has quickly become one of the most popular social entertainment concepts in the UK, having bowled over 10 million balls across 7 venues since launching in 2020.

Re-imagining cricket for the modern socialite, guests can look forward to state-of-the-art tech-enabled batting nets alongside burgers, sharing plates and wood-fired pizzas as well as a full menu of classic cocktails, beer, wine and shakes. Quality food and drink is at the heart of what Sixes offers, making it a must visit destination with or without the cricket.

When it comes to the cricket, guests can enjoy adrenaline fuelled batting as you take to the nets placed throughout the venue. From first timers to seasoned pros, guests can simply grab a bat, select their level and swing for the boundaries. Sixes' cutting-edge technology bowls soft cricket balls, with points scored depending on which targets you hit. It's the perfect activity whatever the occasion, from corporate and social events to family and friend get-togethers.

"We're thrilled to bring Sixes to the United States, and what better city to launch our first venue than Dallas," said Calum Mackinnon, Co-Founder of Sixes "we believe that sport and hospitality hold an unrivalled ability to unite and connect people for good and good times shared and we're confident that Sixes will become a staple of the Dallas community. It's also an exciting time with Major League Cricket launching in Dallas this June, who we'll be working closely with to grow the game and give people more ways to play."

Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape, says "We are thrilled to welcome Sixes Social Cricket to Grandscape and the Dallas community. Their unique and exciting cricket experience is a perfect addition to our already diverse array of entertainment options. We cannot wait for our guests to experience the thrill of cricket at Sixes' state-of-the-art venue."

More information can be found on the Sixes website where visitors can sign up to receive exclusive offers, including early access to bookings and events.

Notes to editor:

ABOUT SIXES

The social cricket venue, co-founded by Mac & Wild's Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, has revolutionised the UKs entertainment landscape, allowing visitors to eat, drink, and bat with state-of-the-art tech-enabled batting nets available to play and compete amongst friends and family. Styled as batting nets, the Sixes tech is the ultimate immersive experience, taking social entertainment to new, refined heights. Having won best burger in the UK with their previous restaurant Mac and Wild, expect nothing less at Sixes with their delicious Beefy Botham burger, pizzas, and easy to share dishes. Grab a drink too, with a variety of classic and craft drinks to keep you refreshed during your visit, the perfect fuel for families, socials and corporate groups.

Website: www.sixescricket.com

Socials: @sixessocialcricket

ABOUT GRANDSCAPE

Grandscape is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, dining and shopping destination – an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as chef-driven, world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. As the 2021 recipient of the RLI International Award for Most Innovative Entertainment & Retail Project, Grandscape continues to lead the way for experience destinations around the globe. For more information visit www.grandscape.com or follow on social channels @grandscapetx.

