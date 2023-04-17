ELLKAY NAMES AJAY KAPARE AS PRESIDENT

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in interoperability for more than 20 years, announced Ajay Kapare has been appointed as President and Chief Strategy Officer. Kapare succeeds Lior Hod, Co-Founder of ELLKAY. Lior Hod will remain with ELLKAY serving as Chief Culture Officer and mentor to the ELLKAY executive leadership team.

"It has been a privilege to serve as ELLKAY's President," said Hod. "From ELLKAY's inception to where we are today, ELLKAY has always been about our employees, the patients, and our partners. I am excited that we have someone to lead us through this next phase of our growth and innovation who shares the same mindset and passion that ELLKAY was founded on. I am proud of everything that we have achieved and will continue to achieve, and I am confident that ELLKAY has the strategy and people in place to enter this next phase. I am very excited to have Ajay lead the way in this next chapter."

Kapare is a tenured healthcare executive leader with a long track record of success and has served as ELLKAY's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. Kapare serves on the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation Board of Directors. His passion and focus stem from years leading teams with strategic initiatives that focused on market impact, collaboration, and substantial growth. In his six years with ELLKAY, he has directly impacted the organization's success entering new verticals and positioning the company within the HIT industry.

Dr. John Halamka, President of Mayo Clinic Platform and member of ELLKAY's Executive Advisory Board, shared, "Ajay is one of the most inspirational and strategic people I know. It's an honor to have served as his mentor and see him recognized for years of hard work."

Daniel Barchi, CIO and CHIME Board Member, said, "Ajay Kapare is a dynamic leader deeply committed to improving outcomes in healthcare. His vision for technology and work with diverse organizations inspires collaboration to improve care processes and systems. His long-term dedication to developing healthcare technology solutions and to supporting delivery institutions mark him as a digital pioneer. Ajay has a strong vision for healthcare delivered well for all, and I am thankful his broad and thoughtful influence continues to grow in our industry."

Ajay Kapare added, "I am honored to serve as President and lead the team at ELLKAY. ELLKAY has seen so much growth over the last several years and is a leader in healthcare interoperability. We are continuing this momentum into the next phase, as we see healthcare's digital transformation align with ELLKAY's vision to innovate solutions that address the challenges healthcare organizations are facing today. I'm proud to take the next step with the ELLKAY team and build on the foundation of innovation, collaboration, and being true partners in the industry."

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide since 2002. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions.

