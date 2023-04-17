DOE'S PROPOSED COOKING STANDARDS COULD COST CONSUMERS ONE DAY A YEAR

AHAM SUBMITS COMMENTS ON FEDERAL RULE THAT COULD BAN GAS COOKING APPLIANCES

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watched pots eventually boil. But under the U.S. Department of Energy's proposed standards for cooking products, it will take a lot longer. In addition to banning the vast majority of existing models of gas ranges, the proposed standards for cooking products would require consumers to spend almost an entire day longer over the course of a year waiting for water to boil.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, as part of its ongoing effort to ensure consumers continue to have access to a full range of cooking options and features, submitted extensive comments and analysis on the proposed standards on Monday.

Although DOE's statements have been changing and conflicting, the department's original assessment was that the proposed standard would remove 96 percent of existing gas cooking products from the market.

AHAM President and CEO Kelly Mariotti said:

"DOE's proposal is an attack on gas cooking appliances disguised as an energy-saving regulation. If this proposed rule were to be finalized, people's access to a safe and affordable cooking method that is preferred by millions of home cooks would be decimated. AHAM's members are working hard to create the kitchens of the future with appliances that are more efficient, safer and more convenient. Unfortunately, DOE's proposal would take us back to the kitchens of the past and burden consumers who cook with gas with longer cook times and less control. AHAM stands ready to work with DOE if it is willing to take a step back, fully consider our findings, and develop a standard that results in meaningful energy savings, recognizes differing product types, and ensures consumers continue to have access to a variety of product features regardless of the fuel type – whether that is gas, electric or induction."

AHAM's comments detail the numerous problems with DOE's proposed standard, including serious flaws in testing and the unacceptable redesigns that manufacturers would be forced to make. Specifically, AHAM found that:

DOE's proposal threatens to eliminate the option of having more than one large burner. More than two-thirds of gas cooktops currently have more than one large burner, a feature that people who cook for large groups and families rely on. The proposal will impact the consumer's cooking experience. For example, it will extend the time it takes for water to boil. This would cause consumers, on average, nearly a full day extra per year in waiting time.

The standard would eviscerate low-input burners, removing the ability to melt, simmer and keep foods warm without burning. The result will be splattered and burned sauces.

To produce ranges that meet the proposed standard, manufacturers would be forced to radically redesign gas cooking appliances in a way that reduces many features present on currently available models.

The proposal violates the legal requirement that federal standards must improve existing product efficiency, but not eliminate product utility or features.

The gas standard is disproportionately stringent compared to the proposal for electric cooking appliances and is a clear attempt to move consumers toward electric products. While nearly all existing gas cooking products would not meet the proposed standard, according to DOE, 80 percent of existing electric cooking appliances would meet DOE's proposed standard.

This overly stringent proposal is part of a slew of other stringent DOE appliance standards proposals that would have negative product utility impacts for consumers and cost impacts for consumers and manufacturers.

