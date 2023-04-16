MSG Networks to Launch State-of-the-Art Sports Streaming Service with Harmonic

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS Enables Pristine Video Quality and Targeted Ad Delivery at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that MSG Networks will use Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS for its new MSG+ sports streaming service, due to launch this summer. With VOS360 SaaS, MSG Networks can deliver outstanding video quality and individually addressable advertising, including dynamic brand insertion, with unparalleled scalability and geo-redundancy.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We chose Harmonic as our strategic partner based on their extensive experience in enabling live sports streaming at scale. VOS360 SaaS will simplify all stages of media processing and delivery for our premium sports streaming service, improving monetization through cutting-edge SSAI technology," said David Schafer, senior vice president, product, technology and operations, MSG Networks. "MSG Networks is excited to provide New York area sports fans with a compelling streaming experience on MSG+."

Running on geo-redundant public cloud regions, Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS will provide MSG Networks with world-class reliability and real-time scaling to enable a superior viewing experience for MSG+ subscribers. The VOS360 solution is backed by Harmonic's worldwide DevOps team, assuring high availability.

"Thanks to the latest cloud and ad tech innovations, sports streaming experiences are undergoing a renaissance," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "We're excited to help MSG Networks bring its new sports streaming service to market with exceptional video quality and increased opportunities for monetization."

In related news today, Harmonic also announced that these same powerful server-side ad insertion (SSAI) capabilities are available as a new stand-alone SaaS solution, VOS360 Ad SaaS. The company will showcase its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About MSG+

MSG+ is being developed as a state-of-the-art streaming platform to provide fans in the New York Tri-State area and Western New York with the ability to access MSG Networks' exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices. Fans will be able to subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, which will include MSG Networks channels and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams, an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network. MSG+ will be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company's authenticated streaming service

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.