Studio Chateau Welcome Precision Design Source To Their Client Roster

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau has partnered with Precision Design Source, a luxury turnkey design studio, to offer the latest in option software technology. They provide first class design and installation services for homebuilders located throughout Northern California, offering a variety of options to create the interiors and cabinets their clients desire. Precision's state of the art design combined with the Studio Chateau software creates an unmatched real time design experience for their customers.

"Precision Design Source is the #1leader in providing high-end, custom cabinetry in Northern California," stated Carolyn Little, President of Studio Chateau. "For over 25 years, their team has serviced the San Francisco Bay Area combining a high-quality product with unmatched service. Their full-service portfolio offers everything from appliances, custom cabinetry, and solid surfaces to flooring and window coverings."

Studio Chateau is a cloud-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program also includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

Studio Chateau offers many tools to assist design centers during virtual or in person appointments. The latest technology allows designers to design in real time with a virtual room designer so that clients can see the options they've chosen as it's dropped into their actual space. Online catalogs, surface diagrams and flooring estimators are also paired with the system along with DocuSign capabilities.

As the housing industry continues to flourish, clients have seized the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

For more information, visit online at studiochateau.com or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

