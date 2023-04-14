Revolutionary Assisted Reality Platform Launched for Manufacturers by Newforge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforge, a pioneer in assisted reality technology for the manufacturing and logistics sectors, proudly announces the release of its innovative SaaS-based platform, Knowledge Place . By leveraging smartglasses technology, Knowledge Place connects industry experts with field technicians worldwide, enabling real-time visual assistance.

Designed to dramatically reduce manufacturing downtime, travel costs, and process inefficiencies, Knowledge Place addresses the limitations of conventional predictive analytics systems like IIoT and ML, which cannot provide the hands-on expertise needed to repair and maintain equipment.

Companies that participated in the Knowledge Place beta reported reduced downtime and improved efficiency. Buhler , a global technology corporation, experienced a 35% increase in efficiency, saving $30,000 per day. Additionally, they saw a 55% reduction in travel expenses and a 22% uptick in customer support satisfaction.

Newforge Knowledge Place is a minority, women, and veteran-owned business, with its co-founders possessing extensive experience in both manufacturing and assisted reality applications.

About Newforge

Newforge, backed by decades of experience, is a frontrunner in providing assisted reality solutions to the manufacturing and logistics industries. With the launch of their groundbreaking platform, Knowledge Place, they are committed to helping businesses seamlessly adopt new technologies and processes, propelling efficiency and growth.

