Virginia Natural Gas now supplying up to one-half of customer's energy demands through additional procurement of Next Generation Natural Gas

Next Generation Natural Gas plays critical part in achieving a sustainable, affordable energy future while reducing greenhouse gas emissions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) announced today it has increased the amount of its natural gas supply that is procured, transported or delivered by companies committed to lowering methane emissions as part of the approval of its Sustainable Gas Program by the Virginia State Corporation Commission (VSCC).

A leader in the country in the use of responsibly sourced natural gas, VNG recently entered into new agreements with several natural gas suppliers, resulting in up to one-half of its customers' current energy demands being supplied with "Next Generation Natural Gas" as of March 2023.

According to Ken Yagelski, Director of Gas Supply for Virginia Natural Gas, the additional procurement of Next Generation Natural Gas supports economy-wide decarbonization efforts across the natural gas supply chain and is complementary to VNG's path to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions from its operations by 2050.

"At VNG, we are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain, both upstream through the gas production and transmission systems that supply our gas and downstream to our customers," said Yagelski. "Our Next Generation Natural Gas supply is certified to be produced with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional natural gas supply. Our customers can feel good knowing we have strong relationships with environmentally conscious producers focused on reducing methane emissions efficiently and effectively during the production cycle."

The additional procurement is also a result of the recently approved Sustainable Gas Program (SGP) by the VSCC. The program supports the procurement of both Next Generation Natural Gas and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), while allowing for the integration of RNG sources into VNG's pipeline system.

"Natural gas and the infrastructure that supports it is foundational to a low carbon future and critical as more clean energy solutions are developed," added Yagelski. "With the approval of the SGP, we are able to leverage the program to procure additional amounts of Next Generation Natural Gas and increase the amount of lower-emission natural gas available to our customers as we pursue our climate and environmental goals."

Since October 2019, VNG has procured natural gas that has been certified to have been produced with lower greenhouse gas emissions as part of its broader commitment to seek gas supply that has been sourced, transported or distributed by companies that have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to less than 1% across the natural gas value chain.

About Virginia Natural Gas

Virginia Natural Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Virginia Natural Gas provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service to more than 300,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeast Virginia. Consistently ranked in the top quartile for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Associates, the company also has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) and the Virginia Oil and Gas Association for its safety, innovation, environmental stewardship, community outreach and educational programs, and has been named Local Distribution Company of the Year five times since 2015. The company has been ranked by its business customers as one of the most Trusted Business Partners in the utility industry according to Cogent Reports, and a Top Workplaces in Hampton Roads by Inside Business. For more information, visit virginianaturalgas.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

