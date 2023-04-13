ONT's 'Why Ever You Travel Video' wins 4 global awards

ONTARIO, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has won four international awards, including two Gold Medals, for its "Why Ever You Travel" video showcasing the kind of positive passenger experiences that have made ONT the gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians.

Ontario International Airport's Why Ever You travel video has won four international marketing awards. (PRNewswire)

The one-minute video is designed around the theme, "Why ever you travel, wherever you go, leaving home should almost be as easy as coming back," and features individuals and families as they prepare for a variety of different travel experiences.

The video received four NYX Awards, a prestigious international competition recognizing top work in marketing and communications. The ONT team received Gold awards for Video/Web-Based Production in the categories of Government and Cinematography/Videography. It also received Silver awards for Video/Web-based Production in the categories of Travel/Tourism and Writing/Script.

"'Why Ever You Travel' so beautifully captures why we work so hard to ensure that everyone who travels through Ontario International has the most positive experience they possibly can. Our passengers have always been our No. 1 priority, and I am so proud of our team for creating this award-winning video," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Located in the heart of one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the U.S., ONT has become one of the industry's great success stories. Passenger volumes in 2022 reached their highest level since 2008, years before the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. Recently, the airport welcomed its 30 millionth passenger since that return to local control.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

