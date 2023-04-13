mWISE Conference Returns in 2023 to Washington, D.C.

Calls for speakers and mainstage topics/speakers now open

RESTON, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandiant, Inc. today announced that mWISE™ is now accepting speaking nominations , along with input from the security community on mainstage topics/speakers for its 2023 Conference. The second annual vendor-neutral event hosted by Mandiant, now part of Google Cloud, will take place September 18-20, 2023 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C., along with a virtual option.

mWISE or Mandiant Worldwide Information Security Exchange, is a portfolio of event programming that brings together cyber security practitioners, industry leaders and visionaries from around the world to discuss best practices, identify new and emerging trends, and convert knowledge into collective action in the fight against persistent cyber threats. The 2022 inaugural conference featured an impressive lineup of keynote speakers from both the public and private sectors; 70+ breakout sessions across seven tracks; leading cyber security vendors showcasing the latest innovations on a sold-out expo floor; and lunch and learns focused on building a stronger, more inclusive cyber workforce.

"I attend a lot of security and industry events, and mWISE is amongst the best," said Jon Oltsik, distinguished analyst and fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

Calls for Speakers and Mainstage Topics Now Open

mWISE Conference is purposefully designed by the security community for the security community. The dynamic three-day event seeks to hand microphones to influential voices across industry to share new ideas and effect change. This year's conference includes six class tracks–intelligence, security engineering, security operations, security threats and exploits, third-party and cyber risk management, and cloud security –covering an array of topics from the latest threats to advances in AI with the goal of providing security practitioners with current information they need to protect their organizations.

Experts: mWISE 2023 Conference call for speakers is open through May 12, 2023. An independent committee of experts relevant across all industries will review submissions. To learn more, including submitting a proposal, visit mWISE.Mandiant.com/cfs23 .

Attendees: As a community-driven, vendor-neutral event, mWISE is also seeking input on mainstage topics and speakers. The call for mainstage topics and keynote speakers is open through August 11, 2023. To submit an idea you want to hear more on, visit mWISE.Mandiant.com/cfs23 .

"Disrupting today's increasingly sophisticated cyber threats requires united, global action, and mWISE Conference is the gathering place for the broader cyber security industry to come together and strengthen defenses," said Sandra Toms, Head of Global Experience Marketing, Mandiant & mWISE. "We're excited to kick off 2023 Conference planning by inviting the cyber security community to share their expertise and provide input on topics that will move the needle."

For the latest mWISE 2023 Conference updates, visit mWISE.Mandiant.com/cfs23 .

