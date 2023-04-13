Exascend To Showcase Red Dot-Winning Portable Storage at NAB 2023

TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, Inc., a leader in cinematography, industrial-grade, enterprise-class and automotive flash storage solutions, announces that its Explorer Portable SSD has been named winner of the coveted Red Dot Design Award 2023 in the Computer and Information Technology category for outstanding product design. In a few days, Exascend will bring this prizewinner along with Exascend's comprehensive cinema-optimized storage portfolio to NAB Show 2023, which takes place from 15 to 19 April 2023 in Las Vegas.

One of the most prestigious and sought-after design competitions in the world, the Red Dot Product Design Award recognizes market-ready products in their respective fields for their design, aesthetics, functionality, and impact.

Ruggedized portable storage for cinema excellence

Launched in December 2022, the Explorer series is Exascend's debut portable SSD lineup designed to bring out the best in high-end camera systems. Inspired by the great outdoors, the ruggedized Explorer Portable SSD is made to go on adventures in the wild, ideal for film professionals and cinematographers constantly on the move.

Powered by USB Type-C, Explorer offers extreme sustained data transfer rates of up to 2,000 MB/s. With up to 8 TB of storage capacity, cinematographers can shoot with ease while traveling. In addition, Explorer Portable SSD is IP67-rated water and dust resistant, operates flawlessly at 70°C, and features a durable metallic alloy to ensure that all important data remains protected even in harsh conditions.

"Exascend is thrilled to receive the Red Dot 2023 Award for Product Design," said Frank Chen, CEO at Exascend, "This award honors the dedication and hard work our design team put into creating a product that is high-performing, aesthetically pleasing and functional."

Chen continued, "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and design excellence, and we strive to continue to provide cinematography customers with smartly designed, functional, and innovative storage solutions."

Visitors to NAB Show 2023 can experience Exascend's best-in-class cinematography storage solutions at Tilta's booth at C6730. Key products on display include Exascend's Explorer and Gecko Portable SSDs; Nitro CFexpress , the world's first VPG400-rated CFexpress Type B; Essential CFexpress Type A cards with up to 480 GB storage capacity; Z Blade and Z Blade Pro custom storage blades specially designed in collaboration with Z CAM; and many more exciting offerings.

About Exascend

Exascend is a leading provider of innovative standard and custom storage solutions specialized in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products, having garnered over 60 patents worldwide. With full product lines of enterprise and industrial SSDs, memory cards, readers, and DRAM, our expertise covers hardware, firmware, software, product engineering, manufacturing, and customization services. We enable customers to push the boundary of possibilities and to differentiate with quality, reliability, and flexibility – Inspiration into Innovation. For more information, visit exascend.com

