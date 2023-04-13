Azazie, Leading Online Retailer Continues Partnership with Green Education Foundation to Pave the Way Towards a More Sustainable Green Future

Azazie has been able to achieve its sustainability goals of reducing waste and promoting a circular economy as a testament to the partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, announced today its continuation of its partnership with the Green Education Foundation , the non-profit recycling charity organization, to promote sustainability efforts in the bridal industry. Over the past year, the partnership has achieved significant success in reducing the environmental footprint of Azazie's operations and furthering its sustainable practices in the industry.

Azazie began its participation in GEF's "Closed Loop Recycling Program" back in 2022. The program takes Azazie's donations of unused garments and as a result it reduces the carbon footprint and energy necessary to produce the same item, producing sustainable goods. Green Education Foundation is one of the only global organizations using a process that reclaims 100% of the clothing fibers donated.

The partnership with GEF continues to focus on promoting sustainable practices in the bridal industry and raising awareness about the importance of eco-friendly fashion.

Since the start of their partnership with the Green Education Foundation, Azazie has:

Diverted 57,690 pounds of textiles from landfills.

70% of those textiles were able to be reused, saving 20,192 pounds of cotton and 48,459,600 gallons of water.

This saves landfill space, which in turn saves municipalities money that can be used for other municipal needs.

It also reduces the risk of groundwater contamination from the chemicals and toxic materials used to make textiles such as chemicals, dyes, and bleaches.

This conserves energy, dyes, and chemicals used to make new textiles, which results in less pollution.

"As a company, we believe in the importance of reducing our environmental footprint. We've continued to make sustainability pledges and we are thrilled with the work and accomplishments we've achieved through our partnership with Green Education Foundation," said Jeff Cardoso, VP of Operations at Azazie, "It's important to our brand to communicate our sustainability credentials to our consumers -- making it easy for our eco-conscious brides to say 'I Do' to Azazie without sacrificing their values."

In addition to its recycling efforts, Azazie has also taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint by partnering with Happy Returns, the return service that streamlines the return process by allowing customers to drop off their returned items without needing to print anything or box up the items first.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

ABOUT GREEN EDUCATION FOUNDATION

Green Education Foundation is a 501C3 public charity organization focused on supporting and promoting green education in our schools. By placing Donation & Recycling drop off stations at various sites within our communities, we are able to divert landfill waste, as well, collect used but still usable items for sale. The proceeds generated are used to support the schools directly as well as support our green ecology/conservation programs for the schools. Visit the website at www.recyclingedu.org .

