Enrollment advances company's goal to achieve carbon neutrality at all North America facilities by 2035

PLANO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and DTE Energy (DTE) today announced Toyota's enrollment in MIGreenPower, DTE's voluntary renewable energy program. Toyota's participation puts all of TMNA's Research and Development operations in Michigan on a path to attribute 100% of their electricity use to renewable energy projects starting in 2026.¹ This includes the company's R&D Headquarters in Ann Arbor along with six other facilities across Washtenaw County. TMNA's clean energy commitment covers a 20-year period and will have the environmental benefit equal to avoiding 29,000 metric tons of CO2 or the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 6,200 gasoline-powered passenger cars driven for a year.²

Toyota North America on Path to Achieve 100% Renewable Energy for Michigan Operations Through DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program (PRNewswire)

"Renewable energy programs like DTE's MIGreenPower program are crucial to helping companies seeking a reduced carbon footprint to achieve their goals," said Kevin Butt, director of Environmental Sustainability for TMNA. "From our R&D facilities in Michigan to our production and corporate facilities across the nation, Toyota aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout our operations by 2035."

MIGreenPower is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. The program enables DTE Electric's residential and business customers to attribute an even greater percentage of their electricity use to Michigan-made wind and solar projects beyond the 15% DTE already provides. To date, the company has more than 800 businesses enrolled in the program along with more than 85,000 residential customers. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled four million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit equivalent to avoiding more than three million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually or the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 630,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars.³ Program participation is accelerating the development of new wind and solar projects in Michigan. By 2026, DTE will add more than 2,000 MW of new clean energy projects to meet program demand.

"We are excited to welcome Toyota to the MIGreenPower program," said Brian Calka, vice president, Renewable Sales and Project Development for DTEEnergy. "Toyota joins a growing list of Michigan-based automotive manufacturers and suppliers who are enrolling in MIGreenPower to meet their sustainability goals. Currently, more than 70% of MIGreenPower business customers are involved in the automotive sector."

DTE is Michigan's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In its CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan filed in November 2022 with the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE proposed increasing investment in solar and wind energy, accelerating the retirement of coal plants, and investing in the development of new energy storage – all reinforcing DTE's commitment to cleaner energy. If the new plan is approved, the company will add more than 15,000 megawatts of new renewable energy projects over the next two decades.

TMNA R&D

For more than 50 years, Toyota Motor North America Research & Development (TMNA R&D) has led engineering for several of the best-selling Toyota vehicles on U.S. roads. Teams are now creating both next-generation vehicles and new and advanced mobility concepts that can better move people, goods and information. Toyota's innovation has produced more patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office than any other automaker for the past 9 years (3,056 in 2022). Centered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, TMNA R&D is pursuing Toyota's mission to "Produce Happiness for All" by making life safer, easier and more enjoyable. Globally, Toyota spends approximately $1 million per hour on R&D to ensure that Toyota rapidly and continuously develops cutting-edge, high-quality, and appealing vehicles.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

1 Includes 15% renewable energy already provided by DTE Energy through the State of Michigan's Renewable Portfolio Standard.

2, 3 Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

Media Contacts

Rick Bourgoise

Toyota Motor North America

rick.bourgoise@toyota.com

Cindy Hecht

DTE Energy

313.235.5555

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America