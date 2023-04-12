PTPA and Winners Alliance Team with Zoomph to Evaluate and Monetize Players' Digital Value

-- Strategic partnership aims to unlock new revenue streams and empower women's and men's professional tennis players through enhanced digital branding insights --

-- First in a series of reports examining the social media impact and commercial potential of the WTA and ATP's most influential players reveals Rafael Nadal and Sania Mirza as top social media performers based on owned content value --

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the immense potential of social media to showcase personalities and build genuine relationships with fans, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and its for-profit affiliate, Winners Alliance, have joined forces with digital intelligence platform Zoomph to measure and value players' digital brands. In addition, the PTPA and Zoomph will collaborate on reports that will analyze the valuations of players' social media presence. The series of reports will provide unique, ongoing insight into the impact and earnings potential of WTA and ATP players on social media.

By tracking and benchmarking social media data for WTA and ATP players, Zoomph will provide insights into earned media valuations, audience demographics, content performance, and more. Through the partnership, the PTPA plans to educate players on the importance of growing, protecting, and commercializing the value of their digital brands, with the added benefit of allowing Winners Alliance to help players maximize the value of their digital influence. Zoomph's data will also be used to represent the group licensing program in the marketplace, building new marketing and partnership opportunities, while evaluating partnership performance and return on investment.

In conjunction with today's announcement, the PTPA and Zoomph have published their inaugural report examining the 25 most valuable players in the ATP and WTA based on owned social media value, during the period spanning from January 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Notably, Rafael Nadal clinched the top spot among ATP players, with a remarkable $29.3 million worth of earned media value garnered from a total of 315 social posts. Meanwhile, on the women's side, recently-retired Sania Mirza, accrued the most value, with her 388 posts across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook translating to a substantial $11.3 million worth of media value.

Neeta Sreekanth, SVP of Operations at Winners Alliance, said of the partnership, "Partnering with Zoomph is a critical step for Winners Alliance as we strive to empower players to succeed in the digital era of sports. With Zoomph's advanced data insights, we will equip players with the analytics they need to grow and monetize their digital brands. This will enable us to strategically help our players in the marketplace, while also evaluating the performance of their social media and partnerships to maximize their commercial opportunities."

Amir Zonozi, Zoomph President and Co-Founder, remarked, "At Zoomph, we are thrilled to join forces with the PTPA and Winners Alliance in their mission to unlock new opportunities for professional tennis players. By providing insights and analytics, we aim to help players maximize their value and strengthen their connection with fans. We look forward to collaborating with the PTPA and Winners Alliance to advance the reach of tennis and its players."

About the Professional Tennis Players Association:

The PTPA is uniting and mobilizing tennis players around the globe to create transparency and fairness in professional tennis. It is an independent organization dedicated to the advancement and protection of professional men's and women's tennis players across their entire professional journey. Through the PTPA, professional tennis players are building an equitable and sustainable competitive environment for players today and for generations to come, including health and safety issues, schedules, rules, purses, benefits and education. The PTPA is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with operations globally.

About Winners Alliance:

Winners Alliance, the PTPA's for-profit affiliate, was founded in August 2022 to generate and maximize off-the-court commercial opportunities for players and their agents, emulating the successful model of players associations in other sports. Among its first initiatives, Winners Alliance will establish a sustainable group licensing program for video games, trading cards, collectibles, and related opportunities.

About Zoomph:

Zoomph empowers brands, agencies, and rights holders, across sports and esports with data to increase revenue and identify new opportunities through media measurement & valuation, benchmarking, and consumer insights. Zoomph is partnered with leagues and teams across sports and esports, including the Chicago White Sox, New York Giants, NASCAR, Angel City FC, and Activision Blizzard. For more information, check us out at Zoomph.com.

