MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO., MACHININGCLOUD ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE E-COMMERCE AGREEMENT

MELVILLE, N.Y. and CAMARILLO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today announced an agreement to be the exclusive e-commerce distributor of metalworking and MRO products to customers of MachiningCloud, an industry leader in manufacturing tool data.

(PRNewswire)

MachiningCloud's cutting-edge platform offers a one-stop solution for manufacturing customers' machining application needs by providing advanced and comprehensive data that can be seamlessly integrated into their CAD/CAM programming systems. Customers can access manufacturer-supplied data and 3D and 2D models to easily find the optimal combination of tool components for their specific applications and implement them into their production processes. Under this exclusive e-commerce agreement, end users will be able to purchase those tools directly from MSC through MachiningCloud's digital platform.

"Helping customers quickly find the right combination of tool components to create complete assemblies for their applications saves time and money, consistent with our approach to improving the productivity of manufacturers' operations. We are pleased to deliver greater efficiency to MachiningCloud's customers by offering them access to our vast array of metalworking and MRO products," said Jamie Goettler, Sr. Director of Metalworking Sales & Innovation for MSC.

The MachiningCloud platform enables customers to search catalogs to find and select the right tool components much faster and more easily than traditional methods, such as websites, paper catalogs and telephone calls. To further simplify the process of purchasing those tool components, MachiningCloud customers will be able to rely on MSC's supply chain strengths directly through MachiningCloud.

"As the top metalworking product distributor in North America, MSC is a valuable partner for MachiningCloud and our customers due to its deep relationships with all of the top metalworking brands and the deep metalworking expertise that its associates offer," said Dan Frayssinet, President of MachiningCloud. "We are pleased to make MSC our exclusive e-commerce distributor of metalworking and MRO products."

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.3 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of approximately 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

About MachiningCloud

MachiningCloud is a leading software platform that provides manufacturers access to cutting-edge technology to optimize their cutting tool selection and usage. With advanced data and models available for all tooling types, MachiningCloud empowers manufacturers to make informed decisions in selecting the right tools for their specific applications. The platform's AI-powered features enable customers to streamline their production processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiency, ultimately resulting in a more competitive and successful manufacturing operation. MachiningCloud's exclusive partnerships with leading tooling suppliers, combined with their ability to seamlessly integrate with CAD/CAM programming systems, make it the go-to solution for manufacturers looking to optimize their tooling operations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.