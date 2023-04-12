Evolution Research Group, LLC Further Expands Early Phase Capabilities at Clinical Pharmacology of Miami (CPMI) with Increased Medical Team Expertise

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG), a privately held, independent clinical development services organization focused on neuroscience, announced the addition of Alexander N. Prezioso, MD and Alfredo R. Fernandez, MD to the existing medical team at Clinical Pharmacology of Miami (CPMI), a leading 120-bed phase 1 unit in Miami, FL. CPMI specializes in the execution of complex early phase and NDA-enabling clinical trials in both healthy volunteers and special populations such as those suffering with renal insufficiency, hepatic impairment, diabetes, obesity, and many others. The expansion of the medical team has enabled CPMI to offer additional capabilities such as CSF sampling, which is currently in high demand.

Dr. Prezioso is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology and after 20 years in academia, public health, and clinical practice, he moved to the pharmaceutical sponsor side, spending six (6) years with Organon and Bayer. Dr. Prezioso then accepted a role as Medical Director and Principal Investigator with a phase 1 unit in the northeast before relocating to Florida. "I am thrilled to have joined the team at CPMI and am amazed by the growth they have experienced under the ownership of ERG. I look forward to working alongside this energetic group of dedicated researchers on many exciting new programs," said Prezioso.

Dr. Fernandez received his medical degree at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, where he also did his residency training. He is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and anesthesiology, and was highly recommended to ERG's leadership by Keith Candiotti, MD, Chairman of Anesthesiology, Medicine and Pain Management at the University of Miami and a member of ERG's Scientific Leadership Team. Dr. Fernandez joined CPMI initially on a part-time basis and helped develop its CSF sampling capabilities, successfully completing a complex, high volume study which led to additional work in this area. Fernandez commented, "I am truly enjoying working with this experienced team at CPMI and now as a full-time PI believe I can contribute further to the growth of the organization."

These new principal investigators join co-founder Kenneth Lasseter, MD, fellow investigators Drs. Juan Carlos Rondon, Jared Gold, Samuel Oberstein and the rest of the medical team at CPMI and work closely with the operational, pharmacy and laboratory management teams, ERG's Scientific Leadership Team (SLT) and sponsors to ensure that all studies are fully vetted, and all safety concerns are addressed prior to accepting any clinical trial. Stacy Dilzer, co-founder of CPMI, is enthusiastic about the future of CPMI and said, "This medical team is incredibly strong and is working so well with our clinical operational leads, pharmacists, coordinators, project managers, etc., I feel that we can continue to accept more challenging phase 1 trials with confidence, knowing that subject safety remains our top priority."

About Evolution Research Group

Evolution Research Group, LLC is a subsidiary of ERG Holding Company, which includes twenty wholly owned and operated CRUs, an established network of affiliated clinical research sites and Lotus Clinical Research, LLC, a full-service CRO. ERG conducts a wide range of simple and highly complex trials in specialized populations including those suffering from psychiatric and neurological disorders, acute and chronic pain, sleep disorders, addictions, NASH/NAFLD, metabolic and endocrinology disorders, among others, as well as in normal healthy volunteers.

