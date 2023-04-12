BTL Industries, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years by Unveiling Groundbreaking Research and Latest Innovation at the American Society for Laser Medicine

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries, Inc., a leading provider of innovative aesthetic and medical solutions, is delighted to announce its participation at the 42nd Annual Conference for the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) taking place April 13-16 in Phoenix, AZ. This year's conference holds extra significance as BTL commemorates its 30th anniversary of supplying cutting-edge solutions.

The ASLMS conference is renowned for assembling the brightest minds in laser medicine and surgery, and this year's event promises to be no exception. With over 12 new studies being presented, attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest advances in BTL's technology and their applications in medicine and surgery.

In addition to showcasing its innovative product offerings, BTL will also be launching its latest product, EXION™, at the ASLMS conference. EXION™ is a multiplatform device featuring four applicators designed for highly sought-after aesthetic treatments, including micro-needling RF, a non-invasive face and body applicator for skin laxity, and the popular EMFEMME 360™ applicator for intimate health. The system leverages deep energy penetration and non-invasive hyaluronic acid production to deliver high-satisfaction treatments with minimal discomfort or downtime.

"The EXION™ platform has tremendous utility for our practice," said David Kent, M.D. from Skin Care Physicians of Georgia. "The ability to provide RF micro-needling at the depth greater than the extent of the needles due to the physics and technology is remarkable and the ability to increase hyaluronic acid content by radio frequency and targeted ultrasound is a game changer!" Nicole Hayre, MD from the Cosmetic Dermatology Center in Virginia elaborated further "The EXION™ has quickly become one of the most-used devices in my practice, especially for its face applicator which helps tighten laxity on both the face and neck. The EXION™'s superior results have left my other tightening devices collecting dust! Combined with RF micro-needling and a fantastic body applicator to reduce fat pockets, the EXION™ is an indispensable tool for any cosmetic practice!"

"We're thrilled to be attending the ASLMS conference and to have the opportunity to celebrate our 30th anniversary with such a distinguished group of industry professionals," said BTL's CEO, David Chmel. "We're also excited to be launching EXION™, our most recent product offering, and look forward to demonstrating how it can enhance patient and practice outcomes. In addition, EXION™ is a natural complement to EMFACE® as providers will have the ability to treat both the structure of the face and more superficial conditions."

Brand presentations during the ASLMS conference will include:

EMFACE

Five oral presentations

Topics include facial lifting and facial muscle ultrasound studies

EMSCULPT NEO

Five oral presentations

Topics include treatment of Sarcopenia, cellulite, improvement in upper arms, and quality of life improvements from Core To Floor therapy.

EXION

Two oral presentations

Topics include the production of hyaluronic acid and skin laxity.

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Inc. (ASLMS) has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. BTL did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of the ASLMS 38th Annual Conference. The spontaneous opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.

About BTL Industries

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,000 employees in over 75 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, BTL EXION™, EMFEMME 360™, BTL EXILIS ULTRA™, Core to Floor®, Taut and Toned™, and Pelvic Power™, as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™ energies. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information.

