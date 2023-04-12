Bobby Roth's Directing Masterclass Is Now Available in Color World

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces that Bobby Roth, the internationally renowned director who directed the classic American drama series "Prison Break", is once again featuring on the Color World Metaverse platform ("Color World"), as his new directing masterclass series is now available globally to all platform users.

Roth has made extensive preparations for the masterclass prior to filming to fully express his fascination and passion for film to the audience. The masterclass series consists of 36 video lessons, covering every aspect of film directing.

The masterclass features Roth sharing some of the problems he encountered on his journey as a director. An internationally acclaimed star, Bobby Roth has directed more than 100 episodes of television, 25 TV movies, and 13 feature films to date, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Miami Web Fest. He was a founding member of the Independent Feature Project and was the first Co-Chairman of the DGA's Independent Feature Committee. Now, he is reprising his role as a celebrity mentor, sharing his film knowledge on Color World. It is a rare opportunity for Bobby Roth fans and film fanatics to get an inside look into the world of film directing. During the production process, Color Star was careful to ensure viewers a professional and well-produced series giving people a unique look into the art of directing on the metaverse platform.

Bobby Roth and Color Star have joined forces once again and plan to cooperate even more closely than before. Color Star will gradually introduce more world-famous artists, who will not only share their talent and achievements on the platform, but also attract their fans to the platform where they can experience the variety of entertaining content available. Color World plans to gather the most popular celebrities, produce the best masterclasses, and continually create new alluring celebrity merchandise. Combined with offline large-scale performances and cultural exchanges, Color Star hopes to turn Color World into a colorful place where celebrities gather to interact with fans.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

