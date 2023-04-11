Third CICPE opens to inject new impetus to enterprises around the world

HAIKOU, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's largest free trade port ushers in its annual national exhibition as the 6-day 3rd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened on April 10 in Haikou, Hainan Province.

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows a view outside the venue of the 3rd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou. (PRNewswire)

With the theme of "Share Open Opportunities and Co-create a Better Life", this year's CICPE aims to build a global exhibition and trading platform for consumer products and provide opportunities for enterprises from all over the world to share the Chinese market.

The exhibition area of this Expo is 120,000 square meters, including 80,000 square meters of international exhibition area. More than 3,300 consumer brands from more than 60 countries and regions are on display at this year's CICPE, and more than 300 brands are scheduled to release more than 1,000 new products.

Italy is the guest country of honor of this year's CICPE, showcasing 147 brands in fashion, design, food and beverage, automotive, hotel, yacht, jewelry and other categories. Italian exhibitors hope to take advantage of the Expo to introduce quality Italian products to Chinese consumers and establish more new contacts in the Chinese market.

Leading enterprises from the United States, Germany, France, Japan, etc. show up at this Expo. Volkswagen Group (China) debuts, bringing its Porsche, Bentley and other star models; Germany's Kahl debuts steam cleaning machine in the field of consumer electronics; Estee Lauder Group, Shiseido Group, Coty Group, L'Oreal Group put on display their high-end fragrance brands, showing the "beauty" innovation of the Expo.

Moreover, in addition to China, 10 more RCEP member countries are participating in this year's Expo, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam in the form of national pavilions. More than 2,000 purchasers from 35 countries and regions such as South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, are attending the Expo for procurement.

