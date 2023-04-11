LivePerson and Cohere to deliver better business outcomes with custom Large Language Models

Leading AI companies will work together to make it easy to create and deploy enterprise-grade LLMs adapted to specific business needs, both for LivePerson and its customers

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced a pilot program with Cohere, the natural language processing platform enabling broad access to cutting-edge language generation and understanding technology. This program will allow enterprise brands to easily create and deploy custom Large Language Models (LLMs) that improve both customer engagement and business outcomes.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced a pilot program with Cohere, the natural language processing platform enabling broad access to cutting-edge language generation and understanding technology. This program will allow enterprise brands to easily create and deploy custom Large Language Models (LLMs) that improve both customer engagement and business outcomes. (PRNewswire)

While language AI technologies have attracted intense interest and even wonder, the realities and limitations of deploying them at the enterprise level have also led to deep concern about their readiness for customer-facing experiences — and their ability to actually drive better business results.

LivePerson and Cohere intend to help enterprises overcome these barriers and put LLMs to work driving better customer engagement and business outcomes. The combination of LivePerson's industry-leading conversational platform and AI with Cohere's state-of-the-art language models will be designed to deliver:

Custom LLMs for customer engagement , built on the enterprise's specific needs, goals, policies, and data

Guardrails preventing LLMs from "hallucinating" answers not grounded in reality and participating in off-topic or inappropriate discussions

The ability to turn conversations with LLMs into direct action, like taking payments or solving fraud

Significant cost and time savings, with LLMs built and optimized directly in partnership with AI experts rather than requiring expensive in-house resources

"With Generative AI and LLMs, the best outcomes are driven by expansive data models and precision data sets. Combining Cohere's cutting-edge language models with our unparalleled expertise and data for customer engagement will set the new standard for using AI to communicate at the enterprise level," said LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio.

LivePerson's AI is trained on a vast and rich data set — derived from a billion conversational interactions every month — and informed by 20+ years of experience managing brand-to-consumer interactions for the world's largest enterprises and integrating into their backend systems. Unlike other platforms, hundreds of thousands of humans participate in LivePerson's AI learning loops, keeping conversations grounded and factual, and the company's commitment to fighting bias in AI is deep and long-standing.

This mirrors Cohere's vision to help developers and businesses tap into the massive opportunity that NLP brings and give them a competitive advantage as early adopters in this evolving market. Cohere's impressive team includes some of the world's top machine learning talent alongside business experts with experience implementing exciting new technology into products at scale. Its platform allows enterprises to fine-tune their data for stronger outcomes and more impactful business decisions.

"Our mission is to make it simple for any developer and business to build powerful language AI into their products," said Aidan Gomez, Co-Founder and CEO at Cohere. "LivePerson's leadership in conversational AI helps to further that mission, and we can help them increase access to this transformational technology, even to enterprises without extensive compute resources or machine learning expertise."

To help enterprises learn more about custom LLMs, LivePerson and Cohere will host a webinar with AI leaders Joe Bradley, Chief Scientist at LivePerson, and Matthew Dunn, Machine Learning Research expert at Cohere. The session will take place on May 24, 2023 at 12 PM ET and help shed light on "Driving better business outcomes with custom large language models."

To register for this event and learn more about how LivePerson and Cohere are bringing AI to enterprises, please click here.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit www.liveperson.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is making language AI accessible to all developers and businesses, even those without massive compute resources or rare machine learning knowledge. Cohere builds state-of-the-art language models and makes them available through an API as a managed service or cloud ML platforms, turning a complex, expensive process into an easy-to-use interface. Cohere's mission is to help every developer, enterprise leader, or startup founder benefit from the power of language models, whether through copywriting, search, conversational AI, summarization, content moderation, and more. Cohere is based in Toronto, Canada, and powers customers across the globe.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include without limitation, our ability to execute on and deliver our current plans and goals, and the other factors described in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 and as from time to time updated in LivePerson's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The list of Risk Factors is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Media contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.