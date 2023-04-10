Smart City Expo Shanghai 2023 Launching in Shanghai this October

Digital Transformation - Shaping Urban Futures

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the city is here. Through the provision of more effective, integrated and inclusive public services, the Smart City offers innovations in urban technological transformation that are steadily creating a better quality of life. The ultimate purpose of the Smart City lies in the realization of cleaner, safer, more vibrant, and more livable cities for all, wherein a harmonious and sustainable coexistence between humanity and nature is advanced.

To date, over 900 Chinese cities have now begun to pilot smart city projects, and in the next 20 years China's urban population is expected to reach 80% of the total population. Following decades of rapid urbanization, China has entered into a new stage of Smart City development, and it is estimated that the size of China's Smart City market will surpass 35 Trillion Yuan by 2025.

Smart City Expo Shanghai (SCESH) embodies the vast potential of the Smart City, featuring an exhibition and conference platform dedicated to G2G, G2B, and B2B oriented audiences. SCESH represents an unparalleled event platform in Asia that will be held annually heading into the future, having branched out into China from the original Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) in Europe.

Building momentum for the advancement of smart cities worldwide, the show provides the space for business development and knowledge exchange, while facilitating the promotion and uptake of innovative solutions in urban infrastructure construction and public service delivery around the world.

Co-organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai (CCPIT Shanghai) and Fira de Barcelona, with the full support of the Shanghai Municipal Government, SCESH is managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition and will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from October 12th to 14th 2023.

With an anticipated exhibition area in excess of 20,000 square meters, the show will bring together more than 200 exhibitors, with booth availability now increasingly limited and selling quickly. The show will create immersive, interactive and thematic exhibition zones based on real Smart City developments, and feature more than 20 professional forums and special release activities in addition to its headline conference.

As the headline conference platform of SCESH, the 'Global Smart City Cooperation & Development Summit (GSC Summit) 2023' will focus on intelligent urban ecological development and digital transformation. At the GSC Summit 2022, Municipal Government leaders and representatives from China, Germany, Japan, Spain, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam delivered speeches on their Smart City plans and achievements.

This year, the conference will invite ten outstanding cities from around the globe to champion the Smart City. Each 'Guest City' will integrate their city leader's speech with enterprise representatives' speeches and city presentations to showcase their accomplishments in urban smart construction covering three distinct areas.

Through its exhibition, conference, online portal and parallel events, SCESH will strive to build an open exchange platform for all municipal government and business professionals engaged in Smart City fields. So, anyone involved in information technology or telecommunications, power generation or environmental sustainability, Big Data or AI, transportation or tourism, infrastructure construction or any other related field, this G2B industry show is for them.

General booth reservations for Smart City Expo Shanghai 2023 are now open. For queries, please contact the show management directly, and to keep updated subscribe to the show's official WeChat account: 'SmartCityExpoShanghai'.

