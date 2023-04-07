AMCP Foundation Honors Judith A. Cahill as the 2023 Steven G. Avey Awardee

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation posthumously awarded the 2023 Steven G. Avey Award to Judith A. Cahill, former CEO of AMCP. Cahill, who passed away in August of last year, was instrumental in creating the Pharmacy Quality Alliance and the AMCP Format for Formulary Submissions. At AMCP 2023, AMCP past president Marissa Schlaifer, AMCP Foundation president Annesha White, and Judy's niece Kathy Kurek accepted the award on behalf of the family.

The Avey Award recognizes a managed care leader for sustained, exemplary, and distinguished service to the practice of pharmacy. During her remarkable career, Cahill guided AMCP during the passing of the Medicare Modernization Act and the launch of Medicare Part D. Cahill oversaw the implementation of AMCP Lobby Days, the first time the story of managed care pharmacy was told to lawmakers, and also championed AMCP as it supported and provided insight for the landmark Affordable Care Act.

"Judy's exemplary life redefined what it meant to be a leader in managed care pharmacy, and it was an honor to recognize her career with the Steven G. Avey Award," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, executive director of AMCP Foundation. "Although the industry still mourns her passing, the legacy she left reverberated throughout AMCP 2023. It was visible at the award reception when the audience gave an extended ovation for Judy to honor her for her myriad achievements."

"On behalf of the AMCP Foundation Board of Trustees, it was wonderful to recognize Judy with managed care's greatest honor and celebrate her lifetime spent in service of the industry," said White. "The building blocks she put in place continue to elevate managed care pharmacy, and to enhance the value of AMCP membership."

All those who wish to remember Judy and honor her achievements can do so by supporting AMCP Foundation's Judith A. Cahill Memorial Fund. This fund is developing resources that will help general audiences understand how managed care pharmacy ensures high-quality patient care.

