Tiens Group Attends Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023

BOAO, China, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 themed "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges", kicked off in Boao, China, on March 28-31. As a BFA senior platinum member, Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, a direct seller of healthcare products, was invited to speak at the forum by the organizing committee.

Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, at the Boao forum. (PRNewswire)

This year's conference focuses on regional cooperation in Asia, carbon neutrality, green energy, climate change, and the digital economy. Highlighting the Boao Forum's role as a platform for international exchange and cooperation, Tiens Group participated in the discussions, shared the firm's story while listening to the latest ideas and views and connecting with industry peers.

"As a China-based multinational provider of healthcare products with a 28-year track record in international development, Tiens Group has taken the lead in supporting China's 'Belt and Road' initiative, as the means to understand and seize opportunities in the global market," said Mr. Li. "Tiens Group is confident in pooling resources with partners so that all participants are winners despite the challenges that must be jointly overcome during the process."

During the four-day event, Mr. Li engaged in meaningful conversations with many of the invitees, including BFA chairman Ban Ki-moon, and BFA vice chairman and chief representative for China Zhou Xiaochuan, exchanging ideas and sharing Tiens' successful experience with them.

During the forum, Mr. Li were interviewed by journalists from Hainan Daily, Qiongdao TV and several other media organizations. The key message that he related during the interviews: "Tiens is willing to give full play to its own advantages. The company always adheres to the mission of keeping people healthy and serving society with mantra of 'make life healthier, happier, richer and better'. Tiens is in the process of upgrading every stage in its workflow process to adapt to the evolving global industry and supply chains, and, by doing so, contribute to the establishment and growth of new trade flows both throughout Asia as well as worldwide."

Tiens Group has opened offices in 110 countries, with a presence in 224 countries and regions, serving nearly 50 million households, creating tens of millions of jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities worldwide. The company has made significant contributions to improving the quality of life and physical and mental health of hundreds of millions of people.

Looking ahead, Tiens Group plans to continue leveraging its strong globalization platform and channels as well as its extensive brand influence, with a focus on increasing investment and presence in countries targeted by the Chinese government's Belt and Road initiative, and building global supply, industrial, data and talent chains, with the end goal of achieving enhanced and accelerated growth.

